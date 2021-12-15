The 6 Most Expensive Clothing Brands in the World

Fashion is not just about clothes; it is also a way to tell a story, create art, and live a life of luxury. Here are 6 top-tier clothing brands that stand out worldwide with their luxury and quality. These brands are preferred by fashion icons.

Oscar de la Renta: The Queen of Eveningwear and Bridal Designs

Oscar de la Renta is one of the few brands that caters to high-end customers. It is known for luxurious evening gowns and wedding dresses. Since the 1960s, the brand has maintained its prestige by dressing the wives and families of American Presidents. The brand’s founder, Oscar de la Renta, took on the responsibility of the brand for the rest of his life, making it one of the most expensive brands in the world. Its target audience focuses on elite circles and is known for custom-designed bridal gowns and gala outfits.

Dior: The Star of the Red Carpet

The brand launched by Christian Dior stands out for combining new trends with classic elegance in a way that no other brand does. Red Carpet events help Dior become more visible than ever. Dior is one of the most important names in fashion. Its three dresses—Red Carpet products—are among the most expensive clothing items on the list.

Nicole Kidman’s embroidered green dress costs 2 million dollars, while Charlize Theron’s white dress costs 100,000 dollars. The pink ball gown worn by Jennifer Lawrence at the Hunger Games premiere on the list cost 4 million dollars. The brand also strengthens its digital presence by ranking among the top fashion brands in social media usage.

Louis Vuitton: One of the Best Brands for Luxury Bags

Louis Vuitton’s story dates back to a time in the 1800s when women’s clothing was large and bulky. As a solution to this problem, Louis Vuitton produces stylish and practical bags and handbags. Vuitton’s fashion journey began in a store on Oxford Street in London, and it soon became one of the women’s favorite brands.

The brand creates buzz with bold and unconventional products. Louis Vuitton sold a bag made from real trash—such as a plastic bottle and a cigarette pack—for 150,000 dollars. They also sold a Steiff Teddy Bear collection piece for 2.1 million dollars. Hats, bags, and jackets with the LVC logo are featured in these products. The brand continues to be a favorite among fashion lovers worldwide on social media.

Armani: A Versatile Luxury Lifestyle Brand

The brand was founded by the Italian designer Giorgio Armani and has an interesting success story. Armani studied medicine, but decided it wasn’t for him and turned to photography, then worked as a window display arranger in a store. Before founding his own brand, he worked for nine years for Nino Cerruti.

Today, Armani is one of the brands with the most products in the ready-to-wear industry. In addition to clothing, it also operates in cosmetics, home goods, and food. Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans, Emporio Armani, EA7, Armani Cosmetics, and Armani Casa are some of the brand’s sub-brands.

Armani is also present on the Red Carpet. There are more than 3,000 stores worldwide. The price of the Swarovski-stone Armani Privé dress worn by Cate Blanchett is 200,000 dollars.

Versace: The Italian Brand Loved by Celebrities

The brand was founded by Gianni Versace, who left architecture education behind and followed his passion for fashion. Thanks to his drawing talent, Versace worked as a leather designer for the Complice brand. Soon after, he founded his own brand bearing his name.

People who wear Versace clothing are one of the factors that make the brand so successful. Michael Jackson, Elton John, Princess Diana, Madonna, Tupac, and Tina Turner are some of the famous names who have worn Versace designs. After the tragic death of his brother Gianni Versace, Donatella Versace took over the brand and has continued it to this day. The brand continues to maintain its place in the luxury segment largely within the ready-to-wear category.

Calvin Klein: The Rebellious and Innovative Face of Fashion

Calvin Klein has been interested in fashion since childhood and became a child who went shopping with his mother. After graduating from the New York Fashion Technology Institute, he started his career by making drawings for 75 dollars a week. He saved 2,000 dollars and founded the brand with a friend.

Luck also played a role in Klein’s success. A customer who accidentally walked into the store loved their wallets and made a 55,000-dollar purchase, and this incident helped establish the brand. Klein managed to turn public backlash into an opportunity, even though people reacted to his sexist campaigns and the use of semi-nude male models.

Klein’s underwear and denim collections broke new sales records. The brand, which set a world record by selling 200,000 pairs of pants per week, boldly expressed the feelings that society tried to keep hidden, and made a name for itself in the fashion world with its distinctive style. Today, it is among the most well-known ready-to-wear companies in the world.

Representatives of Luxury and Quality

Every brand has its own story and identity. These six prestigious brands reached their current positions through hard work, visionary thinking, and sometimes even bold decisions. Thanks to their high-quality and unique designs, these pioneers of the high-end fashion world will continue to be the choice of fashion lovers in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the most expensive brand?

Dior produced the most expensive dress by designing a 4-million-dollar dress for Jennifer Lawrence. However, Louis Vuitton and Dior are among the most valuable brands.

Is it sold in Turkey?

Yes, there are Louis Vuitton, Dior, Armani, Versace, and Calvin Klein stores in Turkey. Oscar de la Renta is available in a more limited number.

Why are these products so expensive?

High-quality fabrics, hand craftsmanship, small production runs, famous designers, and the prestigious brand image all drive prices up.

Which brand has more options?

Armani has the most products. Among the items are clothing, cosmetics, home goods, and food products.

How did these brands become successful?

High-quality fabrics, original designs, famous designers, and strong brand identities form the foundation of their success.

Will these products become more valuable over time?

Limited production and iconic pieces may become more valuable over time. However, not every product has investment value; only rare pieces that have collection value carry investment value.