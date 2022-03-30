The Most Expensive Products in the World

In the world, almost every product has a monetary value. From art to clothing, from plants to jewelry, products can sometimes be sold for modest amounts, but other times they can reach truly outrageous figures. When you think of the world’s most expensive products, diamonds and ruby-covered items may come to mind. Of course, those are included in the list—but there are also products that cost millions of dollars without any precious stones.

List of the world’s most expensive products:

Huia Bird Feather 8400$

Elvis Presley’s Hair 115 Thousand $

A Parking Space in Hong Kong 1 Million $

Shumukh 1.3 Million $

Gold Monopoly 2 Million $

Crystal Piano 3.2 Million $

Marilyn Monroe’s Dress 4.6 Million $

Dead Shark 12 Million $

Juliet Rose 15 Million $

Most Expensive Car; Rolls Royce Boat Tail; 28 Million $

Most Expensive House; Antilia 1 Billion $

Most Expensive Yacht; Yacht History Supreme 4.8 Billion $

Huia Bird Feather

Huia birds were birds that lived in New Zealand’s North Island and went extinct; they were last seen in 1907. At an auction, a single feather from this extinct bird was sold for exactly 8400$.

Elvis Presley’s Hair Strand

Rock ’n’ Roll star Elvis Presley left behind a legacy that would never lose its popularity and its fans—both during his lifetime and after his death. After shaving, Elvis Presley’s barber Homer Gilleland kept Elvis’s hair in a jar and gave it to his friend Tom Morgan. Tom then put this clump of hair up for auction, and the bidding that started at 10 thousand dollars closed at 115 thousand dollars.

A Parking Space in Hong Kong

If you’re thinking, “This parking space sold to a buyer for 1 million dollars—why not buy it if there’s a profit margin? And besides, there are even more expensive parking spaces,” we’d like to warn you from the start. This parking area sold for 1 million dollars is not a large parking lot—it’s a 12-square-meter space where only one car can fit. The identity of the person who bought this parking spot, which is even more expensive than some homes in New York, is unknown. But whoever it was paid a very high price—around 80 thousand dollars per square meter.

The real estate company that spoke on behalf of the property owner, who didn’t want to be named, said that the buyer had difficulty finding a parking space and that the time they lost was extremely important.

In addition, this lovely parking space also has a view. Our 1-million-dollar parking spot looks directly onto Victoria Harbour, known as Asia’s most valuable and beloved “eye.”

Most Expensive Perfume: Shumukh

More than 500 trial results were used to reach the scent, and the perfume took exactly 3 years to make—so the reason it reaches these prices is not only its fragrance. The perfume bottle contains 3571 diamonds, 2–3 kilos of gold, about 6 kilos of silver, and a whole lot of pearls.

Shumukh, known as the world’s most expensive perfume, contains the following as fragrance essences:

Turkish Rose

Agarwood

Musk

Sandalwood

Secret Scent (The company does not share this special blend.)

Gold Monopoly

Everyone knows and has played Monopoly. Even if you haven’t played, you probably know what the game is about. The history of this wonderful game about real estate and trade goes back to the early 1900s. It was actually designed by a game designer to spread and make easier an economist’s teachings. Later, when the famous game company Hasbro acquired the marketing rights to the game, Monopoly began to be sold all over the world.

Monopoly, sold in 114 countries and in 50 different languages, has many different variants:

Classic

Country-specific

City-specific

Electronic Banking

Special for Cats (You buy Dry/Wet Food, Yumak, etc.)

Many options like Space.

With things like this, the famous jeweler Sidney Mobell created a Monopoly by experimenting on Monopoly—so that all of it would be made of precious stones such as gold, diamonds, and rubies. Worth 2 million dollars, this game is now on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Crystal Piano

One of the most expensive musical instruments in the world: this piano is made entirely of transparent crystal. It’s not known who bought this magnificent piano, but its price is exactly 3.2 million dollars.

Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

When you think of Marilyn Monroe, the first thing that comes to mind is the photo of the dress with a flying skirt. The most expensive dress of all time, of course, is Marilyn Monroe’s iconic white dress—one that enchants everyone with its beauty. Sold at an auction in 2011 for exactly 4.6 million dollars, this dress is now the world’s most expensive dress.

Dead Shark

New entries are added to the list of interesting works of art every day. You may remember the banana taped to a wall—works and paintings like this have increased significantly over the last 20 years. Displayed in an aquarium full of formaldehyde, this intriguing piece featuring a tiger shark was bought for 12 million dollars by a buyer who didn’t want to be named.

Juliet Rose;

In this part of our list, this exquisite flower introduced to the whole world at the 2006 Chelsea Flower Show took exactly 15 years to produce. Produced by designer David Austin, this flower smells of romance with its posture. And the price is exactly 15 million dollars!

Bonus Expensive Plant: Kadupul Flower

Actually, this flower is a cactus—but it’s both the world’s most expensive flower and not. With a lifespan of only a few hours, this flower opens at night and wilts before dawn. Unfortunately, it cannot be produced and therefore cannot be priced, due to its short life.

Most Expensive Car; Rolls Royce Boat Tail

This perfect vehicle, said to have been produced in only three units and allegedly made for the famous singer Jay Z and Beyonce, has no equal. Produced by the famous British automaker Rolls-Royce, this masterpiece is so valuable and unique that it’s almost as if it were made entirely by hand.

Even integrating the two small hours of this giant car—inside it there is a dining table, an openable umbrella, a refrigerator, a cocktail table, and chairs—took 3.5 years. The car, 5.8 meters long, has a twin-turbo V12 engine and delivers exactly 563 horsepower.

Most Expensive House; Antilia

It wouldn’t be right not to include the world’s most expensive house in the list. Built by Mukesh Ambani, known as India’s richest businessman, this massive 27-story building keeps its title as the most expensive house in the world. Its cost is exactly 1 billion dollars.

More than 600 workers work full-time at Antilia. So what are the features of this 130-meter giant house? What can you find at Antilia? Inside the Antilia tower;

A fleet of 168 vehicles,

A theater and cinema hall for 50 people,

Spas and massage rooms,

Yoga and dance studio,

Race track

Gyms,

Entertainment rooms,

Dozens of swimming pools,

Ice Room to escape the scorching heat,

9 super-fast elevators,

Emergency health center,

3 helicopter runways,

It has more than 600 rooms.

Most Expensive Yacht; Yacht History Supreme

What we can call the world’s most expensive yacht—perhaps even the world’s most expensive object—is Yacht History Supreme. In its production, 1 ton of gold and platinum were used. At first, this magnificent yacht was just a rumor, but later it proved its truth.

What stands out most about the yacht is that, for now, it seems like it’s made of gold in its production—but it’s not. Inside, there are unique items such as sculptures made from extinct dinosaur T-rex bones you’d recognize from Jurassic Park, and wine glasses made of 18 karat gold. With a price of exactly 4.8 billion dollars, this incredible yacht still leaves people speechless.