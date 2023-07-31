The World’s Biggest Houses

Homes and architecture are like a treasure chest filled with massive structures that push people’s imagination, offering the most spectacular examples of luxury, grandeur, and architectural magnificence. In our article where we list the world’s 10 biggest houses, these magnificent homes are like jewels that shine as symbols of wealth and power across the globe. Each one captivates people with its own distinctive history, cultural ties, and unique designs. Many of these structures, with their elegance that defies time, have survived to the present day, while others illuminate the future by pushing the limits of modern architecture. These houses draw attention not only for their enormous size, but also for the wealth and aesthetics they contain. Seeing the world’s 10 biggest houses is a journey of discovery into how diverse and exciting life can be.

Homes are one of the most fundamental structures that people use to carry on their lives. However, some are so large and impressive that they challenge our imagination. Here are the world’s 10 biggest houses:

Antilla - Mumbai, India

Antilla, owned by Mukesh Ambani, is one of the biggest houses in the world. This skyscraper-style building has 27 floors and covers an area of 37,000 square meters. With its luxurious and modern design, this home has become a symbol of wealth and grandeur in India.

In this massive 27-story home, 600 people work full-time. Inside, there are cinema rooms, massage centers, and even an ice room in case you get tired of the heat in India.

Buckingham Palace - London, United Kingdom

Buckingham Palace, the residence of the royal family, is one of the most famous landmarks in the United Kingdom. With a total of 775 rooms and an area of 77,000 square meters, it is the largest royal palace in the world.

Before it became the residence of the royal family, it was a private property category for 150 years. In the 1700s, when it passed to the royal family, the house over time began to be known as the Queen’s House. After the damage it suffered during the Second World War, the palace was not lived in; in 1962 it was restored and opened to the public for tourist purposes.

Villa Leopolda - Cote d'Azur, France

Located on the French Riviera, Villa Leopolda has a historic and elegant beauty. With an area of about 27,000 square meters, it is one of the largest private residences in the world.

The house, whose story dates back to the 1800s, has a wonderful view(s) overlooking the French Riviera. Named after the era’s Belgian King Leopold, the property expanded over time, spreading to an even larger area.

Having changed hands many times from the past to today, the house has served as a residence for French Counts and Countesses. It was used as a hospital during the Second World War. Later, it was purchased by the famous businessman and founder of Fiat, Giovanni Agnelli. The last owner was Lily Safra.

Istana Nurul Iman – Brunei

Istana Nurul Iman, the palace of the Sultan of Brunei, is considered one of the largest residences in the world. With an area of 200,000 square meters, this palace features an architecture filled with wealth and ornamentation.

The palace’s name “Nurul Iman” means “Light of Faith” in Arabic, reflecting Brunei’s official religion, Islam. Istana Nurul Iman is also an important venue for traditional open-palace ceremonies held every year during Eid al-Fitr. Thousands of people visit the palace to greet Sultan III. Hassanal Bolkiah and other government officials.

The palace interiors are adorned with rich decorations and elegant details. Visitors can tour various parts of the palace, but some areas are open only to official guests. With 1,800 rooms, this magnificent palace includes many different sections such as a library, a cinema room, a large worship hall for the tarawih prayers, and a special museum.

Istana Nurul Iman is not only the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei and his family, but also the center of the state’s official ceremonies and events. For this reason, the palace plays a major role in Brunei’s social and political life and becomes an important symbol reflecting the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Izmailovo - Moscow, Russia

This massive mansion in Russia draws attention by covering an area of 31,000 square meters. Izmailovo is impressive not only for its size, but also for its historical and artistic significance.

The most striking feature of the mansion, of course, is its size. Izmailovo spreads across a vast area and covers 31,000 square meters. This scale is evident both in the interiors and in the garden arrangements. The elegant exterior, adorned with historical details, is also highly interesting from an architectural perspective.

The interiors are filled with details that reflect the aesthetics and wealth of the period. Large halls, elegant furnishings, antique items, and priceless works of art reinforce the luxurious atmosphere of Izmailovo. At the same time, walking in the courtyards and gardens of the mansion is a perfect opportunity to enjoy enchanting natural beauty.

However, not all of Izmailovo is open to the public, and it is preserved as private property. Therefore, it is accessible to some visitors only through special events, invitations, or tours held during certain periods.

Witanhurst - London, United Kingdom

Witanhurst, one of London’s largest private residences, has an area of 32,000 square meters. This home, an impressive example of Victorian-era architecture, has great historical and cultural significance.

Inside the house, there are 25 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and countless luxury living spaces. The interiors are furnished with elegant designs and carefully selected furniture. Spacious halls, high ceilings, and large windows ensure that the mansion has a bright, airy atmosphere.

Witanhurst’s gardens are also noteworthy. In gardens that cover a large area, you can find various plant species, walking paths, and beautiful landscaping arrangements. This garden provides a perfect place to enjoy nature in a calm setting.

With the restoration of Witanhurst, this historic structure has become one of London’s iconic buildings. With its unique architecture, historical importance, and features that reflect a modern luxury lifestyle, Witanhurst continues to captivate and impress visitors. The home is also preferred as a prestigious venue for private events and organizations.

Palace of Versailles – France, Versailles,

The construction of the Palace of Versailles began in 1661 and was completed in a process that lasted about 50 years. King Louis XIV initially used the palace as a small hunting lodge, but over time he expanded it, enabling it to reach its present-day grandeur. The palace’s architecture is considered one of the most important examples of French Baroque style.

The palace interiors are also captivating. They are adorned with magnificent halls, elegant furnishings, valuable works of art, and striking ceiling paintings. One of the most famous spaces in the palace is the hall known as the Galerie des Glaces (Gallery of Mirrors). This gallery is decorated with 357 mirrors and is considered one of the most famous interiors in the world.

Hearst Castle - California, USA

This castle built by William Randolph Hearst dazzles with its 27,000-square-meter area. Located in San Simeon, this castle has great value in terms of architecture and art history.

Hearst Castle consists of 165 rooms and is spread over a very large area. Large halls are furnished with high ceilings, antique furniture, and valuable works of art. It also includes many luxury living spaces and entertainment areas, such as a private cinema room, a library, swimming pools, and various gardens.

The estate is decorated with antiques, furniture, and works of art brought in from different parts of the world. William Randolph Hearst filled the castle with pieces from his collection, turning Hearst Castle into something like an art gallery.

Today, Hearst Castle is a popular tourist attraction and museum in California. Visitors can walk around inside this captivating estate, examine its rich collection, and experience its historic atmosphere. Hearst Castle is an important monument that reflects America’s rich history and luxurious lifestyle.

Updown Court - Surrey, United Kingdom

Updown Court in Surrey has an area of 32,000 square meters and is known as one of the largest private residences in the United Kingdom.

The interiors of Updown Court are furnished with refined luxury. They are decorated with spacious halls, high ceilings, priceless furnishings, and works of art. The house has many bedrooms, bathrooms, a gym, a cinema room, an indoor swimming pool, and luxury living spaces. Updown Court also includes a separate private unit, and it has a separate guest house for visitors.

Biltmore Estate, Asheville - North Carolina

Biltmore Estate is a magnificent historic mansion located near the city of Asheville in the U.S. state of North Carolina. This captivating structure is considered one of the most magnificent and fascinating examples of American architecture.

Biltmore Estate was built by George Washington Vanderbilt II between 1889 and 1895. The mansion was designed in the French Renaissance style and is built on land of about 8,000 acres. Therefore, Biltmore Estate is the largest private residence in the United States and also draws attention with its magnificent gardens and grounds.

Today, Biltmore Estate is still owned by the Biltmore family and is open to visitors. The mansion and its gardens are a popular tourist attraction and museum for visitors. Guests can visit Biltmore Estate to experience its historic atmosphere, examine its elegant architecture, and explore the mansion’s rich collections.