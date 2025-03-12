True Elegance: What Is the Old Money Style?

Old money is a concept related to lifestyle, and in past times it could be explained as prestigious families carrying their lifestyle legacy into modern times. In the fashion world, it is also used to mean avoiding showiness and reflecting a more understated, genuine elegance.

For those who want to keep up with changes in the fashion world with the question “What does old money mean?”, they may come across a definition of a style of dressing that suits a more sophisticated lifestyle away from showiness.

It means designing simple, high-quality clothing according to a stylish and aesthetic understanding. On the Exxeselection online site, you can look more elegant with old money outfit options. Designs that keep simplicity at the forefront, don’t draw too much attention, yet don’t compromise on quality are offered.

Clothing designed in the old money style consists of timeless pieces and highlights stylish designs through quality fabrics and quality cuts. Boss is one of these brands. In the outfits presented as timeless pieces, quality fabrics are used, helping ensure that fashion doesn’t outdate elegance and style—always keeping it in the spotlight.





What Is the Old Money Style? Why Is It Called Old Money?

Old money is an English word, and its Turkish equivalent means “old money.” It enables wealth to be sustained across generations and passed on to future periods. The old money style can be described as a more elegant way of living, far from showiness.

Reflecting this style in the fashion world ensures that timeless designs are always usable and preferred. In terms of clothing, it is presented as a style of elegance for those who want to stay away from showiness while not compromising on quality and grace.

In the question of what old money means and what the clothing style is, the following types of garments are shown;

Classic and timeless designs,

Sophisticated and simple accessories,

Elegant designs,

High-quality materials,

While Exxeselection features products from various brands, one of the brands suitable for this style—Emporio Armani —stands out. Offering old money outfit options, this brand ensures that people of every age group can have access to quality and elegant designs, away from showiness.

When you examine the features of clothing seen as simple, it becomes clear that quality is never compromised. In many product designs, traces of the past can be found and used as a legacy of that past. In old money women’s outfit options, simple and sophisticated accessory products are also included.

In accessory products, attention-grabbing sizes and designs are not used. Instead, more elegant accessories such as refined handbags and delicate necklaces—quality and simple accessories—are preferred. For true elegance, color selection is also considered in clothing and accessory products. Bright, attention-grabbing colors are avoided.

Which Colors Are Preferred in the Old Money Style?

In old money style clothing, while simple designs are used, color options are also chosen from among quite understated color types. In this clothing style, more neutral and natural colors are used.

The most preferred color types in the old money style are as follows;

Navy,

Beige and cream,

White,

Gray,

Black,

Cinnamon and brown tones,

Khaki and olive green,

Wine red, burgundy,

Gold and silver tones

In products in the old money men’s category, the variety of color options shows that elegant designs can always be chosen. In this clothing style, mixed and overly colorful use is generally avoided. As much as possible, simplicity is prioritized.

Natural color tones stand out across all designs. In all clothing in the men’s and women’s category sections, colors are kept from being attention-grabbing, and colors help bring elegance into use with the designs.

Among the most commonly used colors in the old money clothing style is navy. Being the most preferred color in pieces such as suits, trousers, and jackets helps everyone achieve the style they want with simpler designs. Gray tones are used as both light and dark colors and are preferred for outfits that can be worn on special days. Gray represents elegance and style across all garments.

White, on the other hand, is always the symbol of simplicity and is used in accessory types that will be used in clothing items such as dresses, blouses, and shirts. It always helps you look stylish. Among the indispensable colors of this clothing style, black always comes first. Black outfits to be worn at special invitations and events will help reflect true elegance.

What Should Be Considered When Creating an Old Money Style?

Those who want to choose among clothing products presented as the old money style should pay attention to certain points. People who adopt a clothing approach away from showiness and want to dress high-quality without going overboard can make their selections by considering all elements of the style.

The points to consider for old money outfit options are as follows;

Prioritize quality,

Avoid showiness,

Choose timeless pieces,

Natural colors should be preferred,

Minimal accessories should be chosen,

By making your clothing selection while paying attention to these points, you will be able to achieve simplicity, elegance, and quality together. By avoiding showiness, you can get a stylish look and enjoy the comfort of dressing well.

In the old money men’s clothing style, classic models that reflect a simple way of life are offered. Men who choose this clothing model can ensure that the values of humility come to the forefront. Suits, jackets, and pieces that look expensive yet high-quality but still simple are presented with neutral color tones.

In all products in the men’s category, patterned or embroidered, and very colorful fabric types are avoided. In the old money women’s clothing style as well, simplicity is emphasized as much as possible. To achieve true elegance, simple and sophisticated details are included. In women’s clothing, quality always comes first.

Attention is also paid to the quality of all materials used in designs that are far from showiness. On the exxeselection website, where online purchasing is possible, you can find non-flashy but quality products in women’s and men’s combination items, along with traces of past fashion, and choose them as new designs.

Old Money Style and the Wardrobe’s Essential Pieces

Everyone can think about renewing their wardrobe according to the season. On the Exxeselection online web site, where quality brands offer product options according to the season, in the old money men’s category you can find all essential pieces, stylish designs, and quality material features.

This clothing style helps those who try to avoid showiness renew their wardrobe by preferring high-quality products with timeless pieces. Among old money clothing product options, classic suits, solid-color shirts, classic dresses, and simple accessories are included. Since shoes are also one of the indispensable pieces of this style, the Santoni brand appears as a great example.

Straight cuts among men’s and women’s trouser products are always among the preferred, indispensable pieces. For classic suits, neutral colors such as gray, navy, and brown are used. Fabric quality is high, and in timeless pieces, cashmere and high-quality wool fabrics are used.

In old money women’s combination products, different cuts are used. Dresses are designed according to women’s body types so that they remain away from showiness. Among the timeless pieces women try to include in their wardrobes are straight-cut long dresses and A-line pencil dresses.

These dress models are preferred as simple and sophisticated pieces. Black dresses are the most preferred color of the clothing style, and together with fabric quality, they help highlight the emphasis on elegance.

In handbags, which are among women’s accessory products, solid color options are used in neutral tones. Having quality and simple handbags makes it possible to create style in a way that stays away from showiness. By using category options, product selections can be made easily according to the clothing style.