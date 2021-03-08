A Utopian Approach to the Modern World: Versace Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

In these days during International Women’s Day week on 8 March, we’re talking about women’s achievements in many areas. We’re also putting Donatella Versace—one of the inspiring women who has become an icon in fashion—under the spotlight. With designs that push the limits of imagination and patterns you can recognize wherever you see them, Versace collections leave an almost spellbinding impression.

Born on 2 May 1955 in Reggio Calabria, Italy, the renowned designer Donatella Versace is today one of the most recognized names in fashion. While teaching at university, Donatella Versace was working alongside her older brother Gianni Versace, who was a new designer at the time. Raised under the influence of fashion, Donatella Versace—whose mother was also a tailor—began working for Gianni Versace in the late 1970s. She served as his muse and advisor. In the 1980s, Donatella Versace became the designer of the company’s Versus line. After her brother, her only male sibling, was murdered in 1997, she became the artistic director of the Versace Group.

In her collections, Donatella Versace designs her own world, and in her Spring/Summer 21 collection she opens the doors to an exciting world. Inspired by the vastness and beauty of nature, she takes us to previously unexplored depths of the ocean to present a fresh, fantastic and thought-provoking campaign.

Welcome to Versacepolis with starfish patterns and accessories, wet makeup and hair effects.

Versace’s iconic patterns—brought to life with vibrant shades of orange, green, pink and blue—offer a colorful view of the deep sea. Ruffles and flounce details are the touches that energize the collection. The iconic ‘Trésor de la Mer’ print, depicting sea creatures, returns with the 2021 spring/summer collection.

The atmosphere in which the collection is presented evokes a sunken city. Sculptures inspired by Greek mythology, small water basins and fountains add grandeur to the collection. Crafted with a passion for sustainability, the collection is made from cotton, silk and recycled polyamide fabrics.

With her Donatella Versace Spring/Summer 2021 collection, she promises us a utopian world. The underwater city-like appearances of heroes from Greek mythology and the models carrying pieces of the collection create an almost mesmerizing effect.

Donatella Versace describes her collection in these words: “With these images, I wanted to bring modern Medusa to life. Or, even better, to emphasize how greatly different the many faces can be from one another—and that every woman could actually be Medusa. We can all express ourselves in the way we choose to dress, with our differences and our unique characters. The same is, of course, true for me. We live in a world where gender differences no longer matter and where we are given freedom like never before. Let’s use it—and use it well!”