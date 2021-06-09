Showy Summer Outfit Ideas for Your Vacation

Showy Summer Outfit Ideas for Vacation

When it comes to vacation outfits, colorful dresses, bikinis in vibrant tones, and shorts and swimsuit styles are usually what come to mind. This summer, as always, similar pieces are trending—but at the same time, different colors, cuts, and styles are also taking center stage. By keeping up with these updates in both everyday and beachwear, you can easily stay in line with current fashion. Through this content, you can do more than just catch the trends—you can also strengthen your personal style, while finding summer outfit tips for men as well as women, with creative, practical, and innovative details. To learn about the swimwear pieces you can use in your vacation outfits, the vacation-season collections from famous brands worldwide, and much more, just continue reading.

Mustard and Terracotta Tones for Women This Summer

Among the vacation outfit colors, mustard and terracotta tones—colors we’re not very used to—are actually a continuation of the beige tones that were fashionable last summer. This season, especially beige mini shorts with pockets stand out, but the dominant shades are deeper colors that evoke the desert and the sun. Besides these, brighter tones like white, mint green, and turquoise are also in demand as they are every summer—so you can include these colors plenty in your vacation outfits. You can complete a terracotta crop-top model with a mustard-colored pant in a relaxed fit that ends at the ankle. Underneath it all, a plain white Lacoste sports sneaker will serve as the perfect finishing touch in terms of both comfort and style. When putting together vacation outfits, for accessories you can choose a beige sports tote or beach bags with woven (straw) details—so the most stylish look on the beach will be yours!

Vacation Outfits for Men

From the dark colors that stand out in women’s bikini and swimsuit styles, it looks like men’s summer clothing products have been influenced just as much this season. In vacation outfits where quite dark tones come to the forefront—especially olive/haki, as well as navy and black—tops such as T-shirts and shirts draw attention with their dark shades. Meanwhile, all bottomwear pieces like men’s swim shorts and pant models take on lighter colors that create contrast. A plain black Hugo Boss men’s shirt paired with a white slim-fit Emporio Armani jean pant is a choice that works both as a classic and as something suitable for the season—you’ll definitely draw attention with this combination. When creating vacation outfits, similarly, instead of a shirt, you can also wear a black or navy, patternless Lacoste polo-neck T-shirt. For shoes, Calvin Klein everyday outfit pieces offer very stylish and comfortable options that can easily match your beach style.

For timeless pieces to complete your summer style, you can check out the Calvin Klein everyday outfit pieces collection.

Marin Style Takes the Lead This Summer

Marin style is a strong style that has managed to find a place for itself in different areas—from decoration to fashion—throughout every period. This classic look, made up of anchor motifs, refined lines, and navy-and-white stripes, stands out far more than ever when putting together vacation outfits. If you want a special style this vacation season, you can also consider Marin-style clothing products. Known as sailor wear style and often preferred by world-famous names from Victoria Beckham to Brad Pitt, Marin style offers elegant options both in terms of individual pieces and overall combinations. This season, you can also have Marin style in your vacation outfits through the stylish collections of different brands, especially Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, and Lacoste.

Marin style is often made up of striped mini dresses consisting of just two contrasting colors, navy or white single-color polo-neck T-shirt models, and simple white everyday shoe options. You can complete this look with leather backpacks or handbags in white or navy. If you want a more elegant and stylish appearance, you can also achieve this goal practically with a simple neck scarf (foulard) that you can tie around your neck. In men, sailor-style outfits are mostly made up of dark polo-neck T-shirts and pants or roller-shorts in lighter tones. Among the most trendy men’s shoe models, you can also consider classic black leather shoes with white soles for your vacation outfits.

Vacation Outfits in Marin Style

Marin style, which can be easily adapted to beachwear, mainly includes striped bikini, swimsuit, and pareo styles. With Marin style—mixing it with a classic white Birkenstock sandal and white fabric bags—you can catch a very unique and different line in terms of style this season in women’s swimsuit and bikini products. Another of the most ideal finishing touches for these vacation outfits is, in fact, straw hats. You can make the sailor look, which shows up on men’s beach style as striped or plain beach shorts, even more stylish and eye-catching with your other accessories. For this, you can get help from white flip-flops or white sandal models. In addition, for polo-neck T-shirts, which are a must-have for vacation outfits, you can also choose the Fred Perry brand alongside Lacoste. For accessories, we recommend using straw hat models in the “bucket/boat” (conical) style, which are both functional and stylish.

Don’t Forget to Consider Accessories and Jewelry

When talking about clothing in vacation outfits, you can’t ignore accessories and jewelry. By evaluating other accessories as well—such as belt, bag, and hat first, and also items like trouser suspenders or neck scarves—you can make your outfits much more detailed, distinctive, and sophisticated. Just like accessories, jewelry can also be a perfect complement to your vacation outfits both during the day and on the beach. Among the trending accessories in this year’s vacation outfits, rope belts are at the top. With their natural, rope-like visuals and different color options from black to beige, rope belts can become among your must-haves this season. Besides rope belts, you can also choose thick and shiny belt models to give your one-piece dresses a stronger look.

Smartwatches, which have entered our lives as an innovative accessory in recent years, can also be styled to match your outfits thanks to their interchangeable straps. In addition, with colorful neck scarves, you can add movement and vibrancy to your summer outfit, or create a very aesthetic look around your neck with choker models that never go out of style. Finally, you can’t skip mentioning the single earring styles that leave their mark on summer vacation outfits. With these earring models, you can have a modern look and capture summer style.

For men’s accessories, as in every season, this season too belt and watch models are among the indispensable ones. With analog-style alternatives featuring metal or leather straps that appeal to more classic styles, you can add a striking touch to your combinations. Also, in addition to thick belt models among this year’s vacation outfit trends, if you want a more distinctive style, you can benefit from trouser suspenders as well.