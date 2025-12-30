What Colors Go Well With Burgundy? Burgundy Outfit Ideas

Burgundy is among the colors frequently seen in clothing combinations in the group of dark and warm colors. Thanks to its striking look, it can be used for every situation—from special occasions to everyday wear.

To achieve a look with the desired level of impact, it needs to be used together with complementary colors and styled accordingly. For this, in our article we will talk about the colors that go well with burgundy and suitable outfit suggestions.

What Color Goes Well With Burgundy?

An impressive and elegant look can be achieved with burgundy. To avoid limiting your outfit to a single color, it’s necessary to choose complementary colors and create a sense of unity. So first, you need to know which colors match burgundy.

These colors are;

Pastel colors: If you want to create a romantic clothing style, you should use pastel colors together with burgundy. These colors are ideal for special nights, and thanks to them, you can achieve harmony. The pastel colors that can be used with burgundy are mint green, powder, light blue, lavender, and light pink.

Neutral colors: Among the colors that can create harmony with burgundy, it’s possible to find neutral colors. With these colors, burgundy stands out and a free, effortless look is achieved. The neutral colors suitable for this look are beige, black, gray, and white.

Contrasting colors: To create a bold clothing style, you need to find the opposite of burgundy. This color is considered green, and by combining burgundy with green tones, you can achieve the bold look you want. This pairing can be used in invitation and meeting environments.

Earth tones: Among the colors that women and men can use together with burgundy in settings where they prefer a natural look, there are earth tones. In addition, both warm and cold weather suit these tones. The earth tones that will harmonize with burgundy include tan, brown, khaki, rust, and moss green.

Metallic colors: By using burgundy, you can aim for a noble, sophisticated look. For this, the suitable colors are metallic colors. Especially on special days, gold used with burgundy enhances its elegance. Besides gold, silver and copper colors can also be used.

Gray colors: It’s possible for gray to create a harmonious look together with burgundy. With gray tones—whether light or dark—the style can look modern. If burgundy clothing is preferred, the choice of accessories in gray helps modernize the look.

Complementary colors: You may want to draw attention to burgundy. In this case, when creating an outfit, you should benefit from complementary colors. Among these colors are light burgundy, gold, dark burgundy, green, and navy. In addition, complementarity can also be achieved by using burgundy tones throughout the entire outfit.

Thanks to the colors that match burgundy, it becomes possible for women or men to look appropriate for the environment they will be in. In addition, by ensuring color harmony, it’s seen that they feel happier when they get dressed.

Burgundy Outfit Combinations That Match

Looking stylish in every setting is achieved with burgundy outfit combinations. Choosing the right pieces that suit the occasion helps deliver the desired effect in your look. For this, before creating an outfit, you need to determine the pieces you can use and be sure what kind of look you want to achieve.

Outfit combinations that can be created using colors that suit burgundy can be listed as follows;

Dress combinations: In the wardrobe, burgundy-colored dresses can be styled with pieces that have black tones. Using black when choosing a coat, jacket, shoes, and a bag makes it easier to achieve an elegant look.

Trouser combinations: With a burgundy-toned trouser, you can create an upper garment combination in light tones. You can get freedom of styling with a white, beige, or gray shirt or sweater. It’s also possible to use dark tones on top of burgundy trousers. By wearing a navy sweater or a black shirt, you can get closer to a classic look.

Coat and jacket combinations: In autumn and winter, burgundy can be used in coats and jackets. To create a cohesive look that matches this color, you can style a gray sweater, a cream shirt, or a beige sweatshirt.

Skirt combinations: Skirts, which are among the most stylish pieces in women’s clothing, can also be chosen in burgundy. On a burgundy-colored skirt, you can use a blouse, shirt, or T-shirt in light tones. This way, you get an outfit that works both for daily life and for the office.

Sweater combinations: A burgundy-colored sweater can be used together with trousers or skirts in neutral, earth, and metallic colors. Especially in autumn, using earth tones helps you achieve a natural look. It’s also possible to wear a burgundy sweater with jeans.

Shirt combinations: Shirts in light and dark burgundy tones can be found in both men’s and women’s wardrobes. You may want to wear a shirt in this color in a work environment or with friends. In this case, the pieces that will suit the outfit can be jeans, white trousers, beige trousers, or cream trousers. If the burgundy shirt is preferred by women, in addition to trousers, it’s possible to use skirts in neutral colors.

Legging combinations: For a sporty look, you can create a burgundy sweatshirt and legging combination. Complementarity and harmony are possible when both the bottom and top pieces are burgundy. If you don’t want to be overwhelmed by burgundy, when you choose burgundy leggings, you can ensure the sweatshirt color is in earth tones or pastel tones.

T-shirt combinations: For summer, a burgundy women’s T-shirt or a men’s T-shirt combination can be made. For this, you can choose trousers, shorts, or capris in colors that suit burgundy. Pastel tones are used for a bold look, while earth tones can be preferred for a more natural look.

Suit combinations: It’s possible to use burgundy in suit combinations. For this outfit, you can use a burgundy-colored shirt. Especially for suits in beige, gray, or cream tones, you can choose a burgundy shirt. In addition, for suits in black, it’s also possible to use an elegant burgundy shirt.

When creating clothing combinations using burgundy, the entire outfit doesn’t have to be burgundy. It’s also possible to choose burgundy for emblem, stripe, embroidery, or motif details.

Accessory and Shoe Choices for a Burgundy Outfit

In clothing, burgundy color harmony can be achieved not only with clothes but also with accessories and shoes. For this, you need to select and use an accessory or shoe that suits burgundy.

If burgundy is predominantly found in your wardrobe, then when buying shoes you should make sure that burgundy-colored shoes are included in your wardrobe. For this, you can use burgundy heeled shoes, burgundy classic shoes, or burgundy boots.

With these pieces, it becomes possible to achieve burgundy harmony from head to toe. If you don’t prefer shoes or boots that are entirely burgundy, it may be enough for the shoe buckle, laces, and embellishments to be in burgundy colors.

Besides shoes, accessories are needed for burgundy clothing combinations. Accessories such as a scarf, watch, jewelry, neckerchief, belt, and bag should be chosen in colors that suit burgundy. This way, when needed, these accessories can complete impressive, bold, and stylish combinations.

Among the accessories that can be used with burgundy are bags. When you choose burgundy clothing, the bag should be selected in gray, cream, white, or beige. This makes it possible to look more unique and eye-catching.

In addition, a bag in burgundy tones can also be used for the combination. Especially when you create a combination with burgundy tones, having a bag that matches it in your wardrobe removes the necessity to shop specifically for it.

When you create burgundy dress, burgundy skirt, and burgundy trouser combinations, you may need jewelry such as earrings, necklaces, or rings. Jewelry in gold, silver, and copper tones is suitable for these combinations.

For people who want to create their combinations using burgundy, Exxeselection’s outerwear, shoes, accessories, and clothing collections are waiting for customers. It’s possible to find many stylish and complementary pieces on the site that suit the season. You can also check out our “ What Color Goes With Navy? ” blog post to see more outfit suggestions and combinations with navy.