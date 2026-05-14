What Gift Should You Buy for a Man? Gift Ideas for Every Budget

You may need to buy a gift for a man at some point during the year. Special occasions—especially birthdays—create times that call for it. When you reach those moments, you might find it difficult to choose. You may not know his style and interests, or you may get stuck between options. In that case, you may feel stressed and look for suggestions.

Don’t waste time or feel stuck with the question what to get a man. Take a look at our suggestions for a gift that suits him, is creative and meaningful, and won’t strain your budget. After you review our options, prepare your surprise with the most suitable gift.

3 Key Criteria to Consider When Buying a Gift

You may want to make them happy by buying a gift for your husband, your father, or your boyfriend. To see them happy with the gift you chose, it’s extremely important to make the right selection. For that, you need to know the criteria you should consider when buying a gift.

There are 3 of them:

Suitability for the person’s interests and hobbies

Appropriateness for the occasion

Budget suitability

By paying attention to these 3 criteria, you can find the most suitable gift. You can also personalize your choice depending on how close you are to the person.

Affordable Gift Suggestions for Men

When looking for gift ideas for a man, price is one of the first criteria to consider. Having a gift at an appropriate price won’t strain your budget and will make you happy after shopping. For this, you should consider the suitable options.

These are:

Socks sets

Men’s underwear sets

Hat models

Beanie models

You can choose these products by considering details such as color, quality, and material. You can also make your selections according to the personal preferences of the man whose special day you want to celebrate and make him happy.

Socks and Underwear Sets

You can buy socks and men’s underwear sets as gifts. These products stand out with their affordable prices. Also, being sold as a set provides an advantage in terms of long-term use.

You can gift socks such as loafers, logo, cotton, long, patterned, and stretch. These products come in two-pack, three-pack, and various options. You can also find size options like S-M and XL. In addition, you can choose among colors such as black, navy blue, gray-blue, and white.

Apart from socks, you can also gift underwear sets to men. Boxer stands out in these sets. Boxer underwear products can be purchased in two-pack, five-pack, and three-pack sets. You can also consider logoed, colorful, and cotton options.

Hat and Beanie Models

Besides socks, you can consider affordable gifts like hats and beanies. Depending on the season, you can choose between these two products. That way, you’ll get a gift that’s both practical and shows that you remember the special day.

For autumn and winter, you can buy a beanie gift. You can review beanie models with wool blends, embroidered designs, pom-poms, and logos. You can also order in the color that the man you’re gifting will like.

For spring and summer, you can make your gift a hat. Suitable models for this include hats with mesh details, cotton blends, logo designs, and animal figure prints. When you want to buy these products, you don’t need to choose a size because they are designed as one size.

Mid-Range Gift Suggestions for Men

If you don’t think it’s appropriate for the gift you’ll buy for the man you love to be cheap, you can choose a mid-range gift. Gifts in this category are a bit higher in price, but they’re more suitable than options that can be considered luxury. In addition to price, you can also take criteria such as practicality, suitability, and preference into account.

Mid-range gift suggestions could include a wallet, card holder, belt, leather accessories, and perfume. You can choose based on features such as model, brand, and quality, and find answers to your questions about what to get a man.

Wallets and Card Holders

Wallets are among the items men use in every period of life. Thanks to wallets, they can carry their personal items such as cash and credit cards with them. For this reason, you can choose your gift as a wallet and make it easier for him to have an item he’ll use continuously. You can also buy a card holder for a man who has many credit cards and business cards.

If you’re thinking of buying a wallet or card holder for special occasions such as birthdays, Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, and holidays, you can check these models;

Leather logo wallets

Monogram logo wallets

Leather card holders

Genuine leather wallets

Card holders with 4 compartments

Embossed logo card holders

All-logo wallets

You can choose these products based on their colors, brands, number of compartments, and sizes. You can also check the materials used for production to understand whether they are practical.

Belt and Leather Accessories

For men, you can buy belts and leather accessories. Especially for men who love wearing trousers, belts are indispensable accessories. You can gift belts that reflect their style and that they can wear comfortably.

You can review double-prong, logo, leather, single-prong, double-sided, and woven belts. You can purchase these models in colors such as black, brown, and navy blue.

Perfume

Apart from wallets, belts, and card holders, perfume makes a great gift option. You can order a perfume that contains a scent you think will suit him and present your gift on his special day. There are multiple options for perfume.

These are:

Floral and woody-scented perfume

Tropical and woody-scented perfume

Amber and lavender-scented perfume

Orange blossom and cedar-scented perfume

Lavender and sweet-scented perfume

Floral and fruit-scented perfume

Aromatic woody-scented perfume

Mandarin orange and caramel-scented perfume

These perfumes are prepared in 50 ml bottles. They are also sold with glass bottles and cardboard packaging. This way, you can receive your order without damage and give your gift to the man close to you at the right time.

Luxury Gift Suggestions for Men

When you’re looking for a gift for a man whose birthday is coming up, you can review luxury options. Especially if you don’t have budget concerns, you can choose products with higher prices that fall into the luxury category. This is especially suitable if the man whose special day is approaching uses luxury items.

Luxury gift suggestions for men include brand bags and backpacks, as well as premium sneaker models. You can review these three different product types based on their models, colors, and styles. Once you find the right model, you can place your order and ensure it’s delivered before the birthday.

Brand Bags and Backpacks

Among luxury gift suggestions, brand bags and backpacks take an important place. You can buy these products for everyday, office, and sportswear. For example, if your boyfriend likes to dress sporty, goes to the gym, and takes nature walks, you can buy him a backpack.

Among the models you can consider are denim, adjustable shoulder strap, logo, and embossed backpacks. Since these products come in one size, you can choose them in black and navy blue. You can also check the measurements of these bags.

For everyday and office use, you can gift a classic bag. Suitable options include logoed, leather, embossed, side-strap, single-strap, removable-strap, and single-handle bags. You can choose these bags according to pattern, setting, brand, model, and head shape.

Premium Sneaker Models

The final luxury gift option is premium sneaker models. They are popular thanks to their supportive feel, suitability for daily wear, comfort, and quality sole construction.

Thanks to these quality sole constructions, they become the preferred choice. With these features, you can review and choose sneaker models for the man you love. You can select the products for autumn-winter, spring-summer, or all-season use. You can also choose within the 40–45 size range.

When you decide to buy a gift for a man, you can start by learning his needs, preferences, and style. If the gift recipient prefers classic dressing, you can buy plain-colored socks and classic hat models.

For a man who likes to dress luxuriously, you can consider premium sneaker and brand bag options. To find the gift you’re looking for within your budget, you can check the Exxeselection collection.