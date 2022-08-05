The Most Popular Fashion Brands of 2022

The fashion world is on the rise every day. Collaboration, plans, and competition in the fashion world are increasing at the same pace as well. Fashion companies are trying to boost their revenue and prepare their new designs. But growth is no longer only about revenue and brand recognition like it used to be. Now, when evaluating a brand, they also consider its emotions, promises, communication, and user experiences—just like they would with a person. In this regard, the famous Lyst, which everyone follows closely, publishes a list of the most popular fashion brands every year.

How Is the Lyst Index Selected?

Lyst publishes the world’s most popular fashion brands list four times a year. The list changes each quarter, but it does not remove the previous one. This way, you can see whether a brand is on the rise or in decline. So, what does Lyst base this list on?

There are many factors involved in preparing this list. The top priority is, of course, growth. Brand value, licensing, user experience, and social recognition are considered the most important factors. While gathering this data, Lyst also gets help from its own users and its website. Because Lyst is a global fashion company used by more than 200 million users.

Most Popular Brands of 2022 – First Quarter

In the first quarter of 2022, the brands that reached the most popularity had already been published quite a while earlier. Fashion’s close followers were excited as July approached, eagerly awaiting the list that would be released next. Seeing who’s moved up or down in the list, who has dropped out, and which new brands have entered is a thrilling activity for fashion lovers. Here are the most popular fashion brands of the first quarter of 2022:

Balenciaga

Gucci

Louis Vuitton

Prada

Valentino

Dior

Moncler

Bottega Veneta

Fendi

Miu Miu

Off- White

Burberry

Loewe

Versace

Diesel

Rick Owens

Adidas

Saint Laurent

Alexander McQuenn

Most Popular Brands of 2022 – Second Quarter

After the first-quarter list of 2022, the second-quarter list was released in recent days as well. Although the list hasn’t changed drastically, there are some new additions and changes in rankings.

Here are the most popular fashion brands of this year according to the list published in the middle of 2022:

Gucci

Balenciaga

Prada

Valentino

Louis Vuitton

Dior

Miu Miu

Fendi

Diesel

Burberry

Versace

Nike

Adidas

Loewe

Dolce&Gabbana

Saint Laurent

Bottega Veneta

Moncler

Off-White

Jacquemus

Many readers are curious about the reasons why brands reached this level of popularity and made it onto the list. Here is a brief summary of the events that the most popular brands of 2022 carried out this year. The list already shows that these brands deserve it.

Gucci

The Cosmogonie Resort 23 collection was introduced in Puglia.

A collaboration was made with Harry Styles.

Gucci presented its Gucci x Adidas collection.

Balenciaga

The Spring/Summer collection made a big splash at the NY Securities Exchange.

Yeezy Gap Balenciaga’s second stamp was released.

100 pairs were added to the ripped sneaker series that has been widely talked about on social media.

Prada

Prada’s Spring/Summer men’s clothing collection met with its fans in Milan.

A collaboration was made with Cassisus Hirst for limited-production sneakers.

Prada made its first move for Meta.

Valentino

Valentino Garavani’s 90th day was celebrated.

Alessandro Beretta became the new European CEO.

Lewis Hamilton became the face of the Pink PP campaign.

Louis Vuitton

A 23’ Cruise show was held in San Diago.

A Dream Now exhibition was opened for Nike x Louis Vuitton.

DIOR

A collaboration was made with Birkenstock.

Working together with ERL for a co-branded runway show in Los Angeles.

MIU MIU

Sydney Sweeney took part in the Wander Bag campaign.

A collaboration was made with Baz Luhrmann for the Elvis movie costumes everyone was eagerly waiting for.

Miu Miu dressed Emma Corrin and Maude Apatow for the Met Gala.

FENDI

A two-year contract was signed with AS Roma.

The SS’23 collection was presented at Milan Fashion Week.

Diesel

A new athletics series, Diesel Sport, was launched.

Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Julia Fox were styled by Diesel.

Burberry

Burberry dressed celebrities at the Met Gala. Its list included Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and more.

The face of the TB Summer Monogram campaign was Brazilian celebrity model Gisele Bündchen.

Versace

Versace announced that its annual sales surpassed $1 billion.

At the Grammy Awards, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion were dressed by Versace.

The Pride collection was released.

Nike

By fully withdrawing from the Russian market, it took on a global social responsibility.

Billie Eilish was chosen for the collaboration with the iconic model Nike Air Force 1.

A collaboration was made with Jacquemus.

Adidas

The Gucci x Adidas Retro sportswear collection was released.

In addition, a joint collection with Balenciaga was presented.

A collaboration was made with NOAH.

LOEWE

Anthony Hopkins was selected as the face of the 2022 Fall/Winter season.

Wearable plants were included on the runway for Spring Summer 2023.

Paula’s new Ibiza collection was launched.

Dolce & Gabbana

The famous brand Dolce & Gabbana hosted Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Portofino.

Costumes were designed for the ABBA Voyage show.

Saint Laurent

It announced that its sales grew by 37% compared to the first quarter.

“Smoking” podcast with Catherine Deneuve was launched.

It announced the new release of the SELF project.

Bottega Vanetta

Safaa Şahin was appointed as the shoe designer.

The Bottega series, which includes archive products, was re-released.

Moncler

It announced that its sales increased by 60% compared to the first quarter.

It was announced that the Genius model would now cover art, music, sports, and more.

Off-White

Ibrahim Kamara was appointed as Creative Director.

Off-White’s first beauty line, PAPARWORK, was introduced.

It dressed Kylie Jenner and Paapa Essiedı’ for the Met Gala.

Jacquemus

A collaboration was made with Nike.

The Pop Up store opened at Le Bleu Selfridges.

The Most Popular and Luxury Brands of 2022

As you can see, maintaining popularity isn’t only about designing. Famous fashion brands put in a lot of effort and make investments to ensure they don’t lose this popularity and brand recognition. So much so that the brands on the list earn the right to be in the spotlight around the world—and on Lyst’s list—by collaborating both with each other and with celebrities from outside.

If you’d like to follow the Lyst Index closely, you can access it via this link.

The Lyst Index: Q1 2022: https://www.lyst.com/data/the-lyst-index/q122/

The Lyst Index: Q2 2022: https://www.lyst.com/data/the-lyst-index/q222/

The Lyst Index Archive: https://www.lyst.com/data/the-lyst-index/