5 Ski Resorts That Will Take Your Dreams to the Summit!

Although winter arrived in the Northern Hemisphere in 2021, it promises a fun season for those interested in skiing. Once the choice of adventurous athletes, skiing has long been turning into a vacation route for families as well—toward ski resorts.

A ski resort is defined by the miles of slopes it offers. While the world’s best-known ski resorts are in Europe and North America, the 1998 Winter Olympics put Japan firmly on the ski map, and the year-round search for snow drew even more attention to the Andes Mountains. We’re listing the most beautiful ski resorts that nature offers to humankind for winter sports lovers.

Aspen, Colorado, USA

Located in the U.S. state of Colorado, Aspen is one of the largest ski resorts in the United States, with more than 5,000 hectares of ski terrain. One of the most popular ski resorts for those who want to do more than just ski and take part in many other activities. With the ski season running until April, Aspen hosts ski enthusiasts every year with festivals, concerts, torchlight parades, and parties.

In Aspen, there are slopes suitable for beginners, including Highlands and Buttermilk. The main slopes that truly draw professional skiers to Aspen are the Snowmass mountains, just 20 minutes away. With its endless valleys, Snowmass offers slopes that decorate skiers’ dreams.

Zermatt, Switzerland

If you want to take a ski vacation in the Swiss Alps, we can’t say we’ve compiled the best ski resorts without mentioning Zermatt. As the highest holiday destination in the Alps, it offers the Alps’ unique scenery. The incredible summit of the Matterhorn can be seen from almost anywhere on the slopes. It also has the largest vertical drop in Switzerland, and skiing is available year-round on the Matterhorn Glacier. If that still doesn’t convince you, Zermatt is also a gateway for adrenaline junkies who want to go beyond the pistes.

One of the ski resorts where you can enjoy comfortable accommodation and where everyone can find an activity that suits them.

Niseko, Japan

Japan, the island country’s largest ski resort, is Niseko. Located on the northern island of Hokkaido, this Japanese ski resort is a snow-covered paradise. With an average of 15 meters of deep snow, it’s no surprise that Niseko is one of the leading ski resorts in the country.

Composed of four interconnected resorts (known as “Niseko United”), Niseko offers an unmatched choice of terrain. You can ski all day and enjoy the powder-smooth slopes, and then treat yourself to a delightful evening meal with Japanese cuisine.

Whistler Blackcomb, Canada

When it comes to ski resorts, Whistler makes it onto almost every “Top 10 in the World” list. Promising an unforgettable winter holiday, Whistler Blackcomb draws attention with its epic slopes and is visited with pleasure by people every year. With its 32 square kilometers of snow-covered mountainside and more than 200 slopes, you won’t get bored. Whistler Blackcomb also offers training for those new to skiing and snowboarding—one of those ski resorts where you won’t even notice how time flies while spending it with your kids.

Ylläs, Finland

If you’re dreaming of snow-covered trees, the magic of the Northern Lights, or the sparkle of the midnight sun, Ylläs is a unique winter holiday destination you won’t want to miss. As Finland’s largest ski resort, it has everything you need. It hosts the country’s longest ski runs, offers an excellent network of cross-country trails, and provides visitors with a great accommodation option for every budget.