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Birkenstock Men's Sandals

Entered the fashion world first time releasing a collection in 1974, the brand Birkenstock designs quite unique and assertive models. Its modern designed sandals models meet us in collections of this special brand with a deluxe and stylish look. Birkenstock men’s sandals models which are able to meet the demands of customers in term of comfortable movement in summers, parties and daily life consist of wonderful designs that will receive your appreciation. Wearing luxuriously designed sandals models is apparently the way to own a perfect stance. While sandals provide a remarkable comfort for your feet, you can wear them during whole summer and spring seasons. They can be wearable during vacations due to them being produced by water repellent materials. Offering elegance with your daily combinations, sandals display an easily distinguishable stance with their quality and stylishness. Well groomed men who care for every detail prefer Birkenstock brand while they are shopping for sandals. Providing you maximum comfort in long walks, the models offered you valuable customers with different colors on our website. You can feel the comfort at each step due to their orthopedic sole design. Sandals which will gain your appreciation visually, take place on our website by being renewed as wonderful designs which are tailor-made for you and your loved ones. Birkenstock men’s sandals virtually impress with their designs consisting of sportive lines. Having a different look, all models present you a unique stance. Including unusual lines by their renewed designs, Birkenstock men’s sandals have a diversity which will make you indecisive in color choices. You can highly prefer with every kind of daily combinations. They do not disturb you or cause problems such as biting and rubbing while walking through their close-fit structure. To own one of this elegant sandals models, order from Exxeselection now!

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Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Erkek Terlik 151213 Taş - Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Erkek Terlik 151213 Taş - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Erkek Terlik
6,999.00 TL
4,986.79 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Arizona Eva Çift Bantlı Erkek Terlik 129421 Siyah - Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Eva Çift Bantlı Erkek Terlik 129421 Siyah - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Arizona Eva Çift Bantlı Erkek Terlik
3,299.00 TL
2,350.54 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Unisex Terlik 151183 Kahve - Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Unisex Terlik 151183 Kahve - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Unisex Terlik
6,999.00 TL
4,986.79 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Boston Vl Kemer Detaylı Süet Unisex Terlik 1026171 Açık pembe - Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Vl Kemer Detaylı Süet Unisex Terlik 1026171 Açık pembe - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Boston Vl Kemer Detaylı Süet Unisex Terlik
8,299.00 TL
5,913.04 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Unisex Terlik 159713 Koyu kahve - Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Unisex Terlik 159713 Koyu kahve - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Unisex Terlik
11,499.00 TL
8,193.04 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik 160373 Antrasit - Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik 160373 Antrasit - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik
8,999.00 TL
6,411.79 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik 160583 Kahve - Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik 160583 Kahve - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik
8,999.00 TL
6,411.79 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik 1019484 Açık kahve - Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik 1019484 Açık kahve - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik
11,499.00 TL
8,193.04 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Arizona Vl Leoı Çift Bantlı Süet Erkek Terlik 1029167 Gri-kahve - Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Vl Leoı Çift Bantlı Süet Erkek Terlik 1029167 Gri-kahve - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Arizona Vl Leoı Çift Bantlı Süet Erkek Terlik
7,999.00 TL
5,699.29 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Süet Unisex Terlik 1029151 Koyu krem - Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Süet Unisex Terlik 1029151 Koyu krem - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Süet Unisex Terlik
6,999.00 TL
4,986.79 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Zermatt Desenli Keçe Ev Unisex Terlik 1028049 Koyu gri - Birkenstock Birkenstock Zermatt Desenli Keçe Ev Unisex Terlik 1028049 Koyu gri - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Zermatt Desenli Keçe Ev Unisex Terlik
5,999.00 TL
4,274.29 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Boston Süet Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik 1030861 Koyu kahve - Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Süet Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik 1030861 Koyu kahve - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Boston Süet Deri Kemer Detaylı Kapalı Unisex Terlik
11,499.00 TL
8,193.04 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Boston Vl Leoi Süet Kapalı Erkek Terlik 1029193 Vizon - Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Vl Leoi Süet Kapalı Erkek Terlik 1029193 Vizon - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Boston Vl Leoi Süet Kapalı Erkek Terlik
10,999.00 TL
7,836.79 TL
-%29
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