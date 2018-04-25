Black Pants and Brown Shoes Outfit Combinations

Color coordination plays a huge role in choosing what to wear. When you find the right colors, you can achieve a very stylish look; but if you can’t get the color match right, you may end up facing criticism. Repeating well-known color combinations every day to stay away from such criticism is far from exciting. That’s why a black pants and brown shoes combination is an ideal starting point if you want to try something new. You’ve probably heard this pairing many times before putting on black pants and brown shoes, but the reason we’re writing about it is to share suggestions you may not have come across yet. If you’re ready to refresh your wardrobe with a new combination, don’t wait any longer. Now we’ll show you how to wear black pants with brown shoes.

Can You Wear Black Pants with Brown Shoes?

Forget the old-fashioned people who say black pants should be worn with black shoes. To do this, you need a bit of courage—and you must be ready to ignore criticism. As with all color combinations, you should get this fine balance just right. There are many factors to consider when shaping this look, from the shine of your shoes to the style of your pants, and even the cut of the coat you’ll wear over your outfit.

When Should You Wear Black Pants with Brown Shoes?

Work and Meetings

You can wear black pants and brown shoes to the office even if there’s an important event. However, there are a few key rules you should remember to represent your company appropriately. First, for a classic look, it’s a good idea to choose shoes in a dark brown tone. Also, if you use a belt, choosing dark brown instead of black or another color is the right move.

Everyday Life

For daily wear, trying out an outfit with black pants and brown shoes can be a great opportunity. So what are you waiting for to wear them to meet friends or when you’re out exploring places? You can shape your outfit according to the style of your social circle. For example, if the people around you aren’t the type who always wear boots, you can also choose brown classic shoes instead—so you’ll blend in while still getting a different look. To complete the boot combination, all you need is to pair Philipp Plein T-Shirt with Hugo Boss Blazer.

Semi-Formal Occasions

Black pants and brown shoes can also be used for semi-formal and some formal events. But to avoid criticism, you should wear the outfit in a way that makes you feel appropriately serious. To do this, choose a well-tailored black suit with high-quality fabrics. Then match your suit with brown leather shoes and a classic white slim-fit shirt. Finally, complete the look smartly with a tie and a pocket square.

Black Pants Suit with Brown Shoes

Aside from very low-quality clothing, any kind of black pants can be worn in great harmony with brown shoes. To enhance the combination, you need to choose the perfect pair of shoes. For instance, an Italian-cut pant with a sneaker combination would look great, but loafers or strap pants could put you into a more complicated, mismatched image. That said, your shoes should match your outfit perfectly.

Black Jeans with Brown Shoes Combination

If you’re not sure about using black pants and brown shoes, you might consider starting with a denim-based combination. Because of everyday wear, jeans should be in a darker brown tone than the shoes you’d wear with fabric pants. In fact, black denim pants and brown shoes can create a stylish and approachable look that every man should try. As denim, choose slim-fit jeans from Armani Jeans, Pierre Balmain, or Jacob Cohen.

Brown Shoes with a Black Suit

For men who are confident that brown and black go well together, this duo will achieve a superb match. Whether it’s in the office or at dinner in the evening, this stylish pairing is ideal and not the kind of combination you’ll easily come across in other colors. That’s why brown shoes can be offered as a very good alternative to the standard suit-and-black-shoes combination. To impress people with your look, it’s best to go for leather shoes. Also, make sure the shirt of your suit is in a light color. White or light blue tones are excellent options. If you don’t have these colors in your wardrobe, you can choose a burgundy or a gray shirt.

Brown Boots and Black Pants Combination

Brown boot models worn with black pants can, in some cases, make you look extremely stylish. At the same time, make sure you choose the right type of boot that suits your outfit. With jeans for a casual look, suede boots in lighter brown shades will pair beautifully. For brighter shirts, you’ll need to increase the depth of the leather’s tone. When it comes to style, for a more comfortable look you can use Hogan or Alberto Gurdiani brand boots.

Brown Coat and Black Pants Combination

Just like brown jackets, if you want to show a relaxed look, a brown coat is a great option. Choose a classic-cut coat so people can’t take their eyes off you. You can go for leather, shiny Philipp Plein brand shoes. Alternatively, a raised-collar shirt, or if the weather is cold, an Emporio Armani sweater is ideal for winter.

Light Brown Shoes and Black Pants

When worn with black pants, light brown shoes can give you a very stylish look. That’s why they’re more suitable for everyday wear than for formal invitations. Of course, the type of shoes you choose is one of the most important factors that affects how you should wear them. Light brown shoes can be used in perfect harmony with many combinations. For a comfortable and stylish look, choose leather and suede shoes; if you want to show a more aesthetic tendency, you can opt for shiny shoes.

Black Pants with Dark Brown Shoes Combination

Black pants and dark brown shoes combination are ideal for semi-formal and everyday wear. That’s why, when choosing your outfit, it’s best to use each piece in a slightly more straightforward way rather than making everything too complex. To do this, choose leather suit shoes with Italian-cut pants. Then complete your outfit with a shirt and a blazer. To bring your brown shoes to the forefront, make sure you combine colors in a simpler way. You can add small accessories to differentiate your look.

What to Wear Over Black Pants?

1- For more formal outfits, choose dark brown; for a casual look, choose light brown shoes.

2- Make sure the style of your shoes matches your pants and coat. Unrelated colors will take you away from looking stylish.

3- If you’re new to wearing a black suit, first try the black jeans and brown shoes combination.

4- If you use a belt, choose the belt color based on your shoes—not based on your black pants.

5- Keep the accessory part of your outfit simple; to minimize contrast, make sure you choose your shoes in warmer tones.