Blue Suit Outfit Combinations

Blue suits are a must for every man. Not only are they ideal for work, but on weekends and at night they can help you achieve a look that is both versatile and very stylish. Of course, how a blue suit is perceived depends largely on how you present it. While light and bright blues create a bold statement, softer and more military tones look a bit more aesthetic. However, if you’re not sure where and when to wear a blue suit, don’t worry. Because here we’ll share some important tips on the subject. Below, you’ll find our guide explaining how to wear blue suits for every situation.

When to Wear a Blue Suit

For less formal and everyday looks, wear a Blue Suit and choose blazers as your jacket. In terms of tone, pastel and dark shades will make you look more stylish. If you’re aiming for a relaxed aesthetic, complete your suit with a cashmere sweater and Armani T-Shirts. Broken white tones can be used harmoniously with all shades of blue. And if you want to achieve a more comfortable look, you can wear it with a brighter accessory. Especially with classic colors, blue tones blend in thinly and effectively. To complete this outfit, simply choose a stylish pair of sneakers.

Choosing a Suit for Meetings

A blue suit is ideal for men who want to break away from the standard monotony of black and make a pleasant change. To avoid letting your classic bright shirts sit in your closet, you can use the ones in bright colors. Bright shirts pair perfectly with dark blue suits. You can also create subtle texture between color accents by using emerald green (instead of white) or pastel red tones, and finish your look with a dark brown pair of shoes. Don’t hesitate to use patterned styles and bright colors to show your personality, especially in an important meeting.

Suit Styles for Invitations

Clothing in dark blue is very suitable for invitations, and if you want to add a lively atmosphere, you can show your personal stance with a stylish leather belt. If you want to add a modern touch while wearing a blue suit, choose cocktail drinks. Make sure you reflect your suit perfectly. When trying brighter tones, a slim-fit suit with a different cut and silhouette will be a great choice. In addition, for men who want to add a grounded, well-composed feel to their look, patterned suits are a good option—just don’t neglect using subtle accessories with patterned clothing.

Choosing a Suit for Formal Places

You can add depth to your aesthetic and strengthen your authority in formal meetings with dark blue check patterns and navy suits. While matching your color tone to your belt and outfit, also make sure your shoes stay clean and bright. A sapphire blue suit is a good choice for formal days, and you can enhance your combination with a classic white shirt or a textured bow tie. For contrast, personalize your look with dark blue pocket patterns. An blue suit has a difference that can set you apart from the crowd, but it’s entirely up to you to style it and modernize it. Your accessory choices should be compatible with the colors you use.

What to Pay Attention to When Choosing a Suit

1- There are many shades of blue, and choosing these tones with the wrong accessories can end in a disaster. Remember that a suit’s color constantly determines how it’s perceived. Think carefully about the accessories you’ll use with the outfit. As a general rule, the brighter your suit is, the more likely it is to stand out.

2- If you want to achieve a more contemporary look with a blue outfit, you can wear it with a neon-bright shirt. Vibrant colors create a fun, energetic vibe.

3- If you’re wearing the suit for a more classic setting, choosing a dusty and sapphire blue suit is a very good idea.

4- If you plan to attend an office or social event with your suit, blue tones that aren’t too dark are a good option. Bright tones will be difficult for night events, while navy and dark tones are ideal for an office environment. A medium blue tone will be a great choice at the event you’re attending—it provides enough sparkle to draw attention.

5- If you’re thinking of wearing a T-shirt under your suit, you should first consider color coordination. You wouldn’t want to pair a bright blue suit jacket with a dark shirt. The easiest way to choose ideally is to go with a classic white shirt. This can be paired with a tie in many different styles, or you can choose one with the collar open.

6- Black or brown suit shoe is your best color choice, but brighter outfits also work well with dark-colored shoes. If you want to look more relaxed, don’t overthink your shoes.

7- If you want to look even more comfortable, you can wear your blue suit with a white shirt or a polo-neck T-shirt.

8- Light blue suits and pink tones will be an excellent choice for party attendance.

9- Suits with white pockets always trigger a sense of confidence. However, with dark blue suit tones, pocket squares will also provide a great look with a bright outfit. 10- As for shoes, black and brown shoes are the best color option. Bright clothing looks very harmonious with bright black shoes. If you want to look more comfortable, you can choose classic suit shoes.

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