What Is a Capsule Wardrobe, and How to Prepare It?

Preparing your wardrobe according to the season helps you find the clothes you’re looking for more easily and allows your closet to be used efficiently. A capsule wardrobe, a practical closet system, makes it possible to keep seasonal or year-round clothing items together.

With its small size and capacity, it allows you to create different combinations more easily with fewer items. It lets you have a simpler closet instead of a large and complicated wardrobe. In the face of complexity, there’s always the stress of “What will I wear?” Thanks to the advantages provided by capsule wardrobes, this stress disappears.

Creating a capsule wardrobe by season is quite easy. Organizing the existing closet and taking out all the clothes helps separate the items you don’t wear. To build your wardrobe, you should determine the basic pieces. You should include pieces that make it easier to create combinations, and choose neutral colors.

For men, easy combinations and always-wear options should include pants, a white shirt, basic T-shirts, and jeans. When creating a capsule wardrobe, items should be selected according to the seasons. Those who recreate their wardrobe for each season will be able to dress comfortably and stylishly according to the season. You can also choose the items you can keep in your closet by using the category options. You can refresh your wardrobe at the end of every season and add new clothes.

When building your closet, focus on colors that work well together and avoid choosing too many piece options. To increase combination variety, you can add a few vibrant colors to neutral tones. Always choose quality pieces and pay attention to dressing in a way that matches fashion. Keeping accessories that suit your clothes in the closet will provide the advantage of making it easier to create combinations. You can increase your combination options by including accessories such as belts, bags, scarves, and shoes.

What Is a Capsule Wardrobe?

In the options offered to make dressing by season easier, research is done on what a capsule wardrobe is and how to create one. In the fashion world, it is defined as a minimalist wardrobe organization system.

In the closet, there are a small number of essential clothing items. In capsule wardrobes, you’ll find timeless, quality basic pieces that are frequently used in daily life and that are easy to mix and match. People who start using this closet system remove unnecessary clothes from the closet and prevent them from constantly being in front of them. When the clutter of clothing disappears, it will support your getting-dressed process and help you make easier choices.

The features of capsule wardrobes allow everyone to create and organize their closet according to the season.

More combination options with fewer pieces,

Basic and timeless clothing,

Color-coordinated clothing,

Seasonal organization,

Quality and a limited number of clothing choices,

These features ensure that closets are used more efficiently and that getting dressed takes less time. Since there are fewer clothes, it’s easier to decide what to wear. While shortening your getting-dressed time, it also helps prevent excessive shopping by season, allowing you to save money. When you start using this system, you end up with a more organized closet.

One of the most important benefits is that you can use pieces that reflect your own style and create new looks. Capsule wardrobes are a wardrobe method that helps simplify your style by enabling fewer clothing items to be used more functionally. Based on these definitions and explanations, you can better understand why capsule wardrobes should be used.

In personal wardrobes, all of your year-round clothing can be included. Sometimes items get mixed up, and you may have difficulty finding what you’re looking for. The solution developed for this problem is a system that helps simplify closets. Being called “capsule” represents using fewer items and less space.

How to Prepare a Capsule Wardrobe?

To make everyday life more organized and easier, you need to be able to decide quickly on daily outfits. That’s why capsule wardrobes are used. Capsule wardrobe pieces can be different for everyone. Those who choose clothing pieces according to the season pay attention to the fact that the number of items is low. The goal is to create more combination options with a small number of clothes.

The recommended steps for how to make a capsule wardrobe by season are as follows;

Review your wardrobe and take out all clothing items,

Determine the basic pieces according to the season,

Create color palettes,

Limit the number of pieces,

Plan outfits according to the season,

Choose quality items,

Make outfit plans,

Those who start applying these steps, when they take out all the clothes in the closet, separate the pieces they don’t like, never wear, or that no longer fit. They put only the clothes they truly enjoy wearing into the closet. The basic pieces that should be in the closet according to the season consist of items such as jeans, black pants, a white shirt, basic T-shirts in classic colors, and blazer jackets.

You should determine 2 or 3 main colors for the season. These colors can be white, gray, black, and navy. Color palettes make it easy to mix and match all pieces with each other. Closet preparation should be done in 3-month periods.

The number of pieces that should be kept in capsule wardrobes, including accessories, should not exceed 25–40 pieces. In addition, you should ensure that every selected piece works well with the others. Those who prepare a combination list in advance can create many outfit options with fewer pieces.

In the morning, it helps you decide more easily what to wear that day. If you want to dress more stylishly with a small number of clothes, you should choose quality items and ensure your clothes last longer. When making new purchases, you should also keep the number of items limited and choose items that can be combined with the pieces already in your closet.

Things to Have in a Capsule Wardrobe

Everyone’s clothing style is different, and in their wardrobes they keep different items according to their own tastes. What you should have in a capsule wardrobe, which makes everyday dressing easier, can vary from person to person. The items you should have can be categorized as tops, bottoms, outerwear, dresses, shoes, and accessories. According to the features of the closet system, it’s important to keep a small number of pieces in each clothing category.

Some of the pieces that should be in the tops section are as follows;

Black T-shirt,

White T-shirt,

Beige or gray basic T-shirt,

Striped shirt,

White shirt,

Striped blouse,

Knit sweater,

Cardigan,

With selections made by paying attention to different fabric properties according to seasonal conditions, you can achieve the right and comfortable clothing.

In the bottoms category, you should also have jeans in different colors, black fabric pants, chino pants, pencil skirts, and simple skirt pieces. Outerwear items are selected according to the season and seasonal transitions. For stylish combinations, blazer jackets are one of the most important pieces that should be in your closet. For sporty and comfortable combinations, you can include denim jackets.

In women’s clothing, the little black dresses that create timeless elegance and are always used as a lifesaver are among the items that should be in capsule wardrobes. For shoes, you can also include black heeled shoes, classic ballet flats, white sneakers, sandals, loafers, and flat boots. For accessories, you should choose pieces that match all combinations.

In capsule wardrobes, the main colors are white, black, navy, and gray, while accent colors can be chosen as cream, beige, and brown. You can find the products you need to create an easy wardrobe at exxeselection. Products on the women’s and men’s category pages are offered according to seasonal collections, making it easier to choose items.

In capsule wardrobes, it’s enough to keep 30–40 pieces according to the season. With the pieces you keep, you can create more than 70 combinations. Among the new collection product options, you’ll find basic pieces along with color palette options, helping everyone choose the right pieces according to their everyday clothing style.