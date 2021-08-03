Emporio Armani Fall Winter 2021-2022 Collection

The famous Italian brand Emporio Armani, founded by Giorgio Armani in the 1980s, meets virtually all the needs of the fashion industry on its own. With the Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani brand, which has an important place in shaping the fashion line each season, it presents distinctive designs and high-quality fabrics. The beloved brand, which never hesitates to use color, also used different colors in addition to classic black and gray in its Fall-Winter 2021-2022 collection—such as neon pink, green, and blue.

Emporio Armani captivated fashion lovers with its Fall-Winter 2021-2022 collection. The collection is described by Mr. Armani as “Fast, eclectic and metropolitan.” The collection, titled “In The Mood For Pop,” brings back the 1980s in every stitch with its retro vibe. Released online, it almost turned the viewers into an 80s stage show. While the runway was colored with neon green, purple, blue and pink details on black, the dominant colors in the collection also came to the forefront. After the collection presentation, Armani emphasized in an interview that it was a magical moment of the 80s, representing the creativity, fantasy and money that came right after the harshness of the 70s. Saying he couldn’t guarantee that similar conditions would not be experienced again in the post-pandemic period, Armani added that he hoped it would be so. With this perspective, Emporio Armani included designs in its fall-winter collection that evoke the 1970s and 1980s.

The 1980s Are Coming Back with Emporio Armani

The Fall-Winter 2021-2022 collection, offers bursts of color and high-waisted trousers, while also bringing back velvet fabrics as well as trouser suspenders. Among the complementary pieces in the collection are large bangles and large bead necklaces. In Emporio Giorgio Armani’s relaxed and sophisticated style, the fall-winter collection is waiting for you at Exxeselection! For a modern and innovative look, you can also check out the “ea Armani”-branded products on the Exxeselection page. For both men and women, the brand presents a luxurious mix in the fall collection with different pieces such as soft shoulders, sportswear-inspired items, pom-poms, and peplum. Sending greetings to the 80s by using different materials and colors together, Armani breaks up the sharp black with showy diamonds and furs, while bringing warm pink to the forefront.

Captivating Neon Pink

In the Emporio Armani 2021 - 2022 collection, neon pink is frequently used in both women’s and men’s pieces. The eye-catching neon pink brings a summery feel to winter days. The brand aims to break gender stereotypes by using pink in both the women’s and men’s collections. While pink is used in some details, at other times it appears as the star piece—the most striking point of the look. In outfits, the lower piece or the upper piece is entirely in neon pink, while in black and gray combinations you can also see details such as jewelry, scarves, bags, and shoes. The pink velvet suit with a pants-jacket combination stands out as a highly attention-grabbing look in the collection, paired with the black trim on its left side. In the collection, ea Armani uses fine lines and knits. Great eveningwear for both women and men, as well as sequined, jacquard, and puffed knits are among the other pieces in this collection. Along with garments where graphic shapes are often used, the collection also features standout looks such as a hooded top with a leather look and a half-zip, and high-waisted trousers with wide legs. The wide-shoulder jackets included in the collection are also among the star pieces.

Black Is Always in Fashion

In Emporio Armani’s fall-winter collection, black stands out as the dominant color. As we mentioned in our content A Look at Fall-Winter Styles 2020/21, black was among the trend colors in the past season as well. The season’s favorite, black, is also taking the lead in the 2021-2022 collection. Armani polar fleeces, which are among the beloved products of every season, have also found their place in the collection this season. Armani softens the sharp black with different details such as polar fleece, fur, and tassels. In addition to classic-cut suits, the brand also uses black in sporty and everyday styles, and it continued this line in the 2021-2022 collection. You can get your hands on ea7 Emporio Armani products right away—where you can combine the comfort of sporty style with the elegance of classic style.

Winter Essentials

Emporio Armani included winter essentials such as sweaters, fur, and jackets in its 2021-2022 collection. The collection, which impresses with its half-zip sweatshirts, doesn’t end there. Jackets, coats, shoes that complete your outfits, bags and accessories… Offering you a wide range of products, Emporio Armani designs items with high quality standards. The brand, which values customer satisfaction, always receives full marks from its users. Emporio Armani, a globally recognized brand, is also frequently preferred by celebrities.

A Masculine Women’s Line

In its 2021-2022 fall-winter collection, Emporio Armani presents you not only with feminine looks for women, but also with masculine ones. With tailored suits in shades of black and gray, you can create a masculine style as well. The brand softens the suits with different details such as jeweled brooches and pink collar details, while also completing your outfit with stylish bags. You can also complete your special and everyday combinations with Emporio Armani bags featuring unique designs. For taller users, small bags made from soft leather with rounded lines are suitable, while for shorter women, rectangular or box-shaped bags were included in the collection. Bags that extend down to the hips can make you look heavier than you are. For this reason, you can prefer shorter bags to hide extra weight. Emporio Armani combines soft materials with quilted stitching lines in its bag models, offering a feminine and masculine style together. From puffer bags to animal-patterned bags, many models are waiting for you in the brand’s products.

Make Room for Velvet in Your Wardrobe

Emporio Armani Exchange, offers plenty of velvet in its 2021-2022 fall-winter collection. Emporio Armani, which combines velvet with different colors such as navy, pink, black, gray and purple, designs velvet pieces that you can wear for both everyday life and special days and invitations. Among the most eye-catching pieces in the collection is a lavender-colored suit made of velvet from top to bottom. The velvet suit presented with a black shoe and a crossbody bag looks sporty on one hand, yet is also quite stylish and sophisticated on the other. In the combination of black and velvet, the collection uses plenty of shimmer and shiny details. A navy velvet top and trousers made in the same color but with a different fabric create a different yet stylish suit. This striking suit is accompanied by a neon pink scarf and large bangles in pink and lavender tones. You can also purchase the products you like this season to make room for velvet in your wardrobe via the Emporio Armani online shop.

A Cozy Winter with Knits & Sweaters

Among the most frequently preferred pieces in winter are knits and sweaters. With designs that keep you warm and are easy to style, knits and sweaters take center stage in winter. With Emporio Armani quality, you can spend the winter with an average of 4 or 5 sweaters. By pairing these items with different trousers and skirts, you can create completely different looks. Emporio Armani sweater and knit models with different details—such as fisherman’s rib, V-necks, mock necks, raglan sleeves, and balloon sleeves—are also included in the 2021-2022 fall-winter collection. You can style the sweaters either on their own or by wearing them over a shirt or T-shirt to create different combinations. Emporio Armani also offers different pieces such as jewelry, bags, scarves and shoes so you can enrich your outfits. You can catch the fashion trend and create a stylish look by pairing your knits with scarves in different colors.

In the 2021-2022 fall-winter collection, neon pink, green, blue, gray and black are among the season’s popular colors. Alongside classic patterns such as diamond shapes, stripes and polka dots, geometric patterns also make an appearance this season. Angora and cashmere sweaters have once again taken their place as indispensable items in Emporio Armani collections. Thanks to wool knits, you can feel warm on winter days and also let your style speak. With polo and high-neck cuts that give a slight nod to the 90s, Emporio Armani is also the right choice for those who never want to compromise on style. Along with oversized sweaters, the collection also includes slim knits. This makes it quite easy to find a sweater suitable for every body type among the brand’s products.

Different Ways to Wear Jackets

Emporio Armani offers jackets made from different materials for the 2021-2022 fall-winter season. The density of fur coats is one of the standout details. With fur coats that use different colors together, you can achieve both a rich and stylish look. The velvet fabric, which is predominant in the collection, is also used frequently in jackets. In quilted coats, which are the season’s trend, both short and long models are available. Another jacket model often used in the collection is the blazer. In addition to dress-style versions, blazer jackets that are worn without a second piece underneath also have a feminine feel with their necklines, alongside their masculine structure. Jackets feature not only classic cuts but also asymmetric cuts. Blazer jackets that extend down to the hips were enough to reflect the classic vibe of the 80s on their own. With long blazer jackets, classic wide-leg trousers complete the look and will make you look even longer!

When you look at the brand’s collection, you can see that men also have a lot of jacket usage. Along with jackets designed in the look of a classic suit jacket, there are also bomber (pilot) jackets and jackets with oversized cuts. Bright gray tones are used in the classic jacket look, while velvet fabrics were used more in bomber jackets. By pairing short jackets with high-waisted trousers, you can make your leg length look much longer.

Emporio Armani Products at Exxeselection

Since the day Emporio Armani began designing its products, it has been a brand that has always protected its line, focused on producing quality items, and managed to become one of the pioneers of fashion. With a customer base from all over the world, this brand is among the names that always manage to take itself one step further with the new designs it offers every season. Entering quickly into the 2021 fall and 2022 winter seasons with the products it designed this season, the brand was met with appreciation by both the fashion world and users. You can buy Emporio Armani products from Exxeselection by clicking here, not only following fashion and seasonal trends at all times, but also playing a major role in shaping them. Exxesection, which carries the brand’s products, always offers users a secure shopping experience. With the advantageous prices, you can use the Emporio Armani products you purchase for years with the same quality as the first day. Armani, the address of style and comfort, is with you with the assurance of Exxeselection!