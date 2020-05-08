Mother’s Day Gift Preferences That Inspire

Mother’s Day Gift Preferences That Inspire

Our mothers, who inspire us in every moment of our lives, are very precious to us. Mother’s Day is approaching—an opportunity to make them happy and help them feel special. By choosing stylish gifts for Mother’s Day, you can crown this special day.

For Mothers Who Never Compromise on Elegant and Classic Style

For mothers whose feminine and elegant look reflects in their style, we list the most ideal gifts. One of the most stylish gift options you can choose for Mother’s Day is Lacoste polo-neck T-shirts. Polo collars that pair beautifully with classic casual dressing are among the chic gift choices for mothers who love classic clothing. You can also gift your mother Lacoste’s classic-cut shirts and polo-neck dresses — for a timeless style.

For mothers who love classic clothing, bags and shoes are also standout gift ideas. The Guess bags with a sharply structured, classic design that make a strong impression on the runway will be a great gift guide for you. With Emporio Armani high-heel stilettos, you can support your mother’s strong presence—or help her enjoy summer with comfortable and elegant ballet flats.

For Mothers Who Stay Fit with Sports

We share our standout gift suggestions for mothers who make healthy living and staying in shape their motto. You can raise the bar with EA7’s strong and dynamic tracksuit sets, pairing them with EA7’s cotton T-shirts, which come in a wide variety of colors and models.

Emporio Armani sports shoes, with their supportive fit, soft sole, and energetic designs, will become your mother’s favorite for her walking hours.

Armani Exchange’s logo-striped sweatshirts and confidence-boosting-looking T-shirts will strengthen the claim of your sporty-chic mother.

For Mothers Who Set No Limits in Their Style

For mothers who never set limits in their style and are always following the dynamics of fashion, we list the most assertive gift options.

Kenzo’s creations developed with inspiration from nature are among the first gifts to be chosen for your mother, who follows fashion weeks. Keeping animal figures and logos at the forefront in its collections, Kenzo will impress your mother with gifts like its T-shirts and dresses.

With comfortable yet bold-looking Armani Exchange sports shoes, your mother’s walking hours will become much more enjoyable. If your mother also looks for style in the details, Armani Exchange wallets and sunglasses—reflecting Armani’s youthful spirit—are, quite literally, perfect gift picks.

To complete a stylish Mother’s Day gift, bag, sneaker, wallet, and accessory options with timeless designs are always a strong alternative. For those who want to explore premium brands together, the Calvin Klein collection offers modern gift options that can be used for many years.

For Mothers Who Love Comfort

For mothers who always have a vacation suitcase ready and are drawn to summer, we put the most comfortable gifts under the spotlight.

For your mother, who loves endless beaches and crystal-blue seas, the gift that will make her happy will be Birkenstock beach flip-flops. Birkenstock flip-flops and sandals, which reflect summer colors and offer comfort with every step, suit every style.

For vacation lovers, we can’t skip Guess’s suitcases in vibrant colors with logo prints. With Guess suitcases—useful and the finishing pieces that complement your travel style—you can surprise your mother in style.

Another suggestion for mothers who prefer comfort everywhere—shopping, at the sea, by the pool—is Crocs flip-flops. Crocs flip-flops and sandals, which are soft and shape themselves to the form of your foot for a pleasant walk, will also be among the gifts that make your mother happy.