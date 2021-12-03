New Year’s Gift Guide and Ideas for the Holiday Season

One of the most exciting times of the year—New Year—is coming back again. Unfortunately, for the past few years, squares have not been able to overflow with celebrations. Due to the pandemic, celebrations have been postponed. However, this has also increased gift-giving around New Year. While it’s sad not being able to be with our loved ones, it’s a very reasonable option to get gifts that show at least that we still love them very much and are thinking of them. Before talking about the gifts and suggestions we can buy for our loved ones on New Year, let’s first talk a little about New Year.

What Is New Year?

New Year is the period when, according to our calendars, we spend 365 days and complete the Earth’s full orbit around the Sun.

Where Does New Year Come From?

The date of New Year goes back to very ancient times. However, contrary to what is thought and generally known, it is not tied to Christian culture. New Year was celebrated in these regions for the first time in the 2000s BC, in Mesopotamia. But at that time, it wasn’t celebrated in January. It was celebrated at the spring equinox, which also represented the harvest season—an important time for the Mesopotamians. This is why it appears in calendars as March 1.

Over time, celebrating the turning of the year became a tradition for societies around the world, and people in Rome, Africa, Scandinavia, the Far East, the Middle East, and everywhere began to celebrate according to their own calendars. Over time, with the adoption of the Gregorian calendar, January 1 was deemed appropriate in most countries and began to be celebrated commonly.

The Importance and Meaning of New Year

New Year is important not so much as an ideology, but for what it represents. Especially, New Year, which symbolizes new beginnings, means new decisions and goals for many people. For some of us, it can be career goals; for others, saving goals or family goals. On this special day, gift-giving can be seen as a physical way of showing the value we place on our loved ones while celebrating this day that has been observed since long ago.

New Year vs. Christmas

New Year and Christmas are often confused with each other. Our society is also quite reactive to this issue. However, New Year and Christmas are very different concepts. New Year is a non-religious concept that has been celebrated for centuries for the turning of the year, as we explained just a moment ago. In fact, all nations have adapted and applied this celebration according to their own cultures. But Christmas is a holiday that Christian communities celebrate to commemorate the birth of Jesus.

Christmas Eve is December 24, and it begins on December 25. This holiday is celebrated by Christians for a week, and the 5th day therefore coincides with New Year. Since it includes that day as well, Christian communities celebrate New Year within the Christmas period. That’s why, for years, Christmas celebrations have been mixed up with New Year. In reality, New Year is a celebration of the turn of the year with no relation to a religious holiday. Who knows—you can celebrate your own New Year at home with your own rituals.

What Should I Pay Attention to When Buying Gifts for New Year?

When buying gifts for our loved ones, the most important factor is choosing beautiful and useful gifts that they will both like and be able to use continuously. Of course, you have many options, from electronics to home goods. But in our opinion, the most likely choice among these options is the apparel sector. Don’t worry about it—Exxeselection Mag is always by your side. Here is your New Year gift guide.

Choose Long-Lasting and High-Quality Products

Every gift you give your loved ones is, of course, special and beautiful. No one wants especially expensive and meaningless gifts. However, buying products that will spoil quickly or become deformed can make you look a bit bad. It can even make you feel bad yourself. After all, everyone feels happy when they see that the person they gave the gift to is using it.

When choosing your gifts, make sure they are of good quality and reliable. Choose new year gifts that your loved ones can use for many years.

Prefer Places with a Return or Exchange Guarantee

Never make the mistake of buying your gift from just anywhere. Make sure the gift you buy is definitely invoiced. After all, the gift might not be liked, might not fit, or the person you’re buying for might already have the same item. There’s no need to have two of the same sweater. Instead, it’s advantageous to have an option where the person can exchange it for another color of the product they previously preferred, or return it and get their own gift.

Shop Online and Place Your Order Early

Choosing your gift online will be your biggest advantage. First of all, it offers an excellent range that lets you compare many options at once. Instead of spending time in a store, you can examine a lot of products in detail online. Saving time greatly helps you find the right gift.

Since New Year is close to the big November sales, you can find discounts of up to 50% on many products. This gives you a great advantage in terms of price.

However, we need to warn you before you place your order. E-commerce companies are especially very busy during these dates. You should place your order at the beginning of December, at the latest in the middle. You won’t want to deal with any possible shipping delays.

A Way to Stay Undecided

We understand that making a choice can be quite difficult. Exxeselection offers you a great opportunity for these situations. By purchasing a gift card on Exxeselection.com, you can give your loved one the chance to buy the brand product they want whenever they want. In addition, thanks to gift cards, you also prevent any possible product exchange process. After all, it could be that the gift is the same as what you chose, or it might be requested to be changed due to small details like color or size. You can reach Exxeselection gift cards, with options from 500 TL to 2500 TL, from here .

New Year Gift Recommendations

Once you’ve applied what you need to pay attention to when choosing your gift, it’s time for the selection part.

Gifts That Will Spoil Our Mothers

Our mothers, who never deprive us of their love even once, deserve the most beautiful gifts. When choosing a gift, we should be very careful and prefer things they will like.

Blouses and dresses they can always wear will be a great choice.

https://www.exxeselection.com/kadin?multi=48-61+48-52&ps=2

We can also say that boots and everyday shoes are very useful gifts during winter days.

https://www.exxeselection.com/kadin?multi=48-49+48-50&ps=2

Gifts for Our Fathers

We shouldn’t forget our fathers, who are always there for us, on New Year. Adding a new option for the shirts that are never missing from their closets is definitely not a bad idea:

https://www.exxeselection.com/erkek-gomlek?ps=5

For winter days, we recommend Exxeselection cardigan options for both looking great and maintaining a classic look:

https://www.exxeselection.com/erkek?ps=4&multi=48-65

Gift Suggestions for Your Partner-Spouse

When buying gifts for your spouse and loved one, you need to be very careful. The most important things to consider when buying a gift for your loved one are their style and the brands they like. If you have any doubts about their style, accessories are a great option for you.

Bags, wallets, and perfume are among the most ideal New Year gifts.

https://www.exxeselection.com/yeni-urunler?multi=48-41+48-42+48-90+47-26+47-27

Since a New Year gift will be something you buy for the winter season, a nice coat would be ideal for winter.

For coat options:

https://www.exxeselection.com/yeni-urunler?multi=48-39