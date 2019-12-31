For Summit Lovers: Ski Shopping

The first snow of the season has fallen, and the ski season is now open for outdoor sports lovers. If you love snow-white peaks and want to breathe in fresh, oxygen-rich air, this article is just for you.

So how should you choose the right clothing?

During the winter months, we’re looking for ways to dress in layers to stay warm and avoid getting sick. To ski comfortably in cold regions where low temperatures are constant and at high altitudes, here are the things we should consider when choosing the right ski clothing:

Waterproofing in ski clothing:

High pressure, cold air, and snow. The most enjoyable moment while skiing is also when your ski clothing getting wet can be quite demoralizing. What is the right waterproofing rating to keep your body heat and ski comfortably?

In ski clothing, the waterproofing rating is measured in mm (millimeters). A ski outfit that is resistant to rain is expressed as 1000 - 5000 mm; one that is resistant to rain and pressure as 5000 - 15000 mm; and ski clothing that is resistant to high pressure as 15000 - 30000 mm. If you want an average ski outfit, 8000 mm thickness is sufficient.

In ski sports, besides having a high waterproofing rating, it’s also important that zippers and seams are closable and that the maintenance required every year is not neglected.

Tips for comfortable skiing:

Comfortable skiing starts with comfortable ski clothing. To enjoy the ski slopes, a comfortable ski pant is the first requirement. When skiing, your ski pants should not be too tight. However, they also shouldn’t be overly loose—models with flexible knee sections that won’t restrict you while moving are the best choice.

If you prefer a ski overall, you should choose one that is about half a size larger and has a flexible fit. In ski overalls, it’s advantageous to choose models with zippers at the back and front. Make sure the zipper areas have waterproof tape.

Choosing the right ski jacket:

It’s beneficial to choose your ski jacket according to where you’ll be skiing or your skiing style. On long runs at high altitudes and where weather conditions are more challenging, you should opt for jackets that will help protect your body heat.

On sunny ski slopes with lower altitude and where precipitation occurs, thin jackets with high water resistance will help you ski comfortably.

Another point to consider when choosing a ski jacket is the materials used in the jacket. The best materials for a ski jacket are polyester fiber and goose down. The lining should be a thin fleece or microfibre. Being able to remove and reattach the lining is an added feature.

Your ski jacket should fit your body properly. Models with underarm air zippers to prevent overheating and allow ventilation, as well as stretch panels on the shoulders and back, will help you ski more comfortably.

There are also ski jackets suitable for using headphones and phones for those who like listening to music and taking photos while skiing.

Canadian Peak, Norway Geographical, and EA7 are among the most preferred brands when shopping for ski jackets. You can review these brands’ quality and stylish ski jackets from the link: https://www.exxeselection.com/arama?q=kayak&stock=1&multi=48-39 .

The most popular ski resorts abroad:

You’ve completed your ski shopping. But still can’t decide where your route will be? If so, you can keep reading to take a look at a few ski resorts we selected for you. In Turkey, if you’ve already discovered our wonderful ski resorts from Uludağ to Palandöken, now it’s time for Europe. As you might guess, our first stop is the Swiss Alps. Let’s start exploring ski resorts step by step.

Zermatt, Switzerland

If we’re talking about winter holidays and skiing, we can’t not start with the Swiss Alps. In Switzerland, where many world-famous ski resorts are located, Zermatt is among the most popular. It’s not possible to reach Zermatt by car either, and there are no direct flights. You’ll need to take a train journey of about 3 hours from Zurich, Basel, or Geneva. Since the area is very sensitive to nature, you can use electric vehicles after the train.

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Cortina d’Ampezzo is a favorite ski resort for cinema lovers. Cortina d’Ampezzo has hosted many films, including “For Your Eyes Only,” which features a James Bond movie, and “The Pink Panther.” During the 2nd World War, the Winter Olympics were canceled, and Cortina d’Ampezzo hosted them in 1956. Despite this, it’s calmer than many other ski resorts.

If you enjoy taking a vacation and tasting the local cuisine of the place you’re in, Cortina d’Ampezzo is just for you.

Val Thorens, France

Located in the French Alps, Val Thorens has the title of Europe’s highest and largest ski resort with an altitude of 2300 m and 68 ski runs. It is located in the commune of Saint-Martin-de-Belleville. If you want to enjoy a long ski holiday, Val Thorens is exactly for you.

Garmisch - Partenkirchen, Germany

Garmisch-Partenkirchen, located at the foothills of Germany’s highest mountain Zugspitze, was merged into a single town for the 1936 Winter Olympics, just like Buda and Pest. Compared to other ski resorts, it’s much calmer and more modest.

Bansko, Bulgaria

Bansko, a ski resort that’s becoming known more and more, is a candidate to become one of the popular resorts thanks to its well-maintained ski slopes and convenient transportation. If you’re looking for a ski resort closer in Europe, Bansko could be a good choice for you. For adventure lovers, depending on weather conditions, some slopes also offer night skiing between 18:30 and 21:30. If you’re planning a ski holiday with your child, Bansko is among the most ideal ski resorts for you. In the Ski Play and Ski Learning Park, for children aged 4 to 7, three children’s chairlift services are provided under the supervision of attendants.

Hintertux, Austria

If the questions “The ski season is ending, but will there be snow if I go?” are still on your mind, Hintertux Glacier is the right address for you. With its altitude above 3000 m, Hintertux Glacier is ready to host you if you’ve extended your ski season. Hintertux Glacier, with its breathtaking views and a favorite among ski lovers all year round, is also a favorite of professionals.

Jahorina, Bosnia - Herzegovina

If you want to ski in the Balkans with breathtaking scenery, you’ll be amazed by the Jahorina Ski Resort located on Mount Jahorina in Sarajevo. With the title of the largest and most developed ski resort in the Balkans, Jahorina Ski Resort hosted the 14th Winter Olympics in 1984.

Kopaonik, Serbia

Known as the “Mountain of the Sun,” Kopaonik gets sunshine for 200 days a year. With ski slopes over 70 km, it’s a popular destination for many skiers, both amateur and professional. Unlike the crowds of France and Austria, it offers a peaceful winter holiday intertwined with nature. For those looking for a fun challenge, Kopaonik also offers a night session called Malo Jazero that lights up the whole night.

There is also a ski nursery where your child can learn to ski in a fun way.

Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic

Spindleruv Mlyn, one of the highest mountain ranges in the Czech Republic’s Giant Mountains (Krkonoše), with snow-covered peaks, is home to peaceful Spindleruv Mlyn, one of the four main ski resorts in the region.

Spindleruv Mlyn is a ski resort candidate to be your go-to spot, with a National Park classified by UNESCO as a biosphere reserve right next to you, and ski areas suitable for your child.

After spending your whole day skiing, don’t forget to taste the local dishes of the Czech Republic as well.