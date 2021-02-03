The Love-Filled Day of the Year: February 14

Valentine’s Day is a festival held every year to celebrate romantic love, friendship, and admiration. Every year on February 14, people celebrate this day by showing their love to their partners, families, and friends. Couples express their love for each other by getting Valentine’s Day gifts. Pamper your loved one with a stylish gift you can get from Exxe Selection.

What Day Does Valentine’s Day Fall On?

Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 14 and is marked with special events in many countries around the world as a symbol of love.

The History of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day gets its name from Saint Valentine, a priest who lived in Rome in the 3rd century. There are many stories about St Valentine, and over time these stories became the legend we know today.

Ruler Claudius believed that Roman soldiers should be completely devoted to Rome, and therefore passed a law that prevented them from marrying. Saint Valentine began marrying these soldiers with secret ceremonies before the February 15 Lupercalia festival.

Eventually, Valentine was found and imprisoned for the crimes he committed against Claudius. While in prison, Valentine looked after fellow inmates and also a girl in the prison who was blind. According to the legend, Valentine healed the girl, and his last act before being executed was to write her a love message “from your lover.” After this incident, lovers in Rome began sending love letters to each other. Every year on February 14, Saint Valentine is commemorated. Over time, it became Valentine’s Day.

What Should You Consider When Buying a Gift for Your Loved One?

Your loved one is the person who knows you best—and you know them too. By thinking about their personal tastes, hobbies, and the activities they enjoy, you can choose a stylish gift they’ll surely love. You can crown the day by selecting standout pieces from the collections of the famous brands they follow.

Gift ideas for women:

Many women are true bag lovers. Depending on your loved one’s style, you can choose Love Moschino bags enhanced with stylish details. Guess—made iconic with its bag collections—and Emporio Armani women’s bags, a sought-after piece for casual-chic combinations, are also impressive gift options.

If you and your partner love winter holidays, the most stylish gift for you is Moon Boot. With its soft yet eye-catching silhouette, Moon Boot snow boots are among the only pieces that will keep your loved one from getting cold during your winter getaway.

If you’re the kind of couple who prefers summer holidays, Armani Exchange’s youthful and dynamic sunglasses are among the stylish gift choices. On Valentine’s Day, you can pick chic accessories for your loved one. Emporio Armani logo women’s belts will add color to your loved one’s outfits. Calvin Klein’s timeless bag, wallet, and accessory collections also offer stylish gift alternatives that can be used for years. UGG boots, which became iconic with winter, are among the gifts your loved one will love, thanks to a collection prepared for bold styles.

Timeless Gift Suggestions for February 14

When choosing a Valentine’s Day gift, quality and timeless pieces that can be used for many years always stand out. A stylish bag, sneaker, wallet, sunglasses, or modern accessories offer unforgettable gift alternatives for both women and men. To explore iconic designs from premium brands together, you can discover the Calvin Klein collection and make a special selection tailored to your loved one’s style.

Gift ideas for men:

On this Valentine’s Day, planning a stylish trip could be a very impressive idea. For the winter holiday, you can gift your loved one cozy Emporio Armani sweaters and Armani Exchange sweatshirts.

If your loved one is always on the move due to a busy work schedule, you can choose a stylish gift from Exxe Selection’s wide men’s sneaker collection, based on your loved one’s taste. Timeless and always impressive Exxe perfumes are also among the gifts you can choose for your loved one.

For loved ones who love accessories, Calvin Klein wallets, cardholders, and bags, as well as Hugo Boss belts, are also included in Exxe Selection’s collection.

Philipp Plein sweatshirts, designed with imagination that pushes boundaries, are among the gifts you can choose for your loved one, who likes to make a difference in their style. If your loved one is closely interested in outdoor sports, it’s worth taking a look at outdoor jackets and sweatshirts too.