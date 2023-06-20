The Most Beautiful Beaches in the World

Beaches are, especially when summer arrives, the best places where people from all over the world flock to have fun and enjoy the season. Under the warm sand and scorching sun, you cool off by swimming in the sea and instantly shake off the stress of the year. That’s why, everywhere in the world, summer equals sea, sand, and sunshine. And where these three come together is the beach.

In this Exxeselection feature, we’ll explore the most beautiful beaches in the world, what to consider when evaluating a beach, and what facilities make it truly valuable. The Exxeselection Mag team is here to introduce you to amazing beaches!

What Makes a Beach Great—What Should You Pay Attention To?

There are many factors when choosing beaches. Knowing the quality of a beach and the reasons people prefer it is very important. Just like tourism doesn’t have an end, expectations don’t either. A vacation spot that many people insist on may feel boring or dull to you. That’s why, when evaluating beaches and holiday regions, it’s crucial to pay attention to their features. Here are the features of a beach—and what you should consider!

The Most Important Element of a Beach: The Sea!

Without a doubt, the most important element at beaches is the sea. How clean the water is, its clarity, whether it’s rocky or sandy, the salt level, and the depth all matter a great deal. For example, if a friend recommends a beach in the Ocean region, remember that the salt level there is high. Evaluate how your skin responds to the salt. In such cases, if you have sensitive skin, seas and beaches in inland sea areas are more sensible for you. That’s why the sea conditions of a beach are so important.

As an example from our country, Olympos, known as Antalya Kumluca, is a wonderful place. We truly recommend everyone to see it. The most important factor you should know when going to this remarkable place that attracts tourists worldwide is that you can’t use the sea at certain times. Because during specific periods, Caretta Carettas lay their eggs on this beach, and disturbing them is prohibited. That’s why even knowing the hours when the sea is open is an important factor in your vacation plan.

Cleanliness is one of the most important factors at a beach. Beach cleaning is also extremely important for protecting the environment and nature. Beaches are places many people choose to rest, have fun, and relax, thanks to their natural beauty, clear waters, and cool sands. However, unfortunately, beaches can sometimes face pollution and environmental problems. Sea waste, plastic bottles, cigarette butts, and other trash can ruin the clean and hygienic environment of beaches. Therefore, no matter how much a beach is recommended for your health and for having a great time, cleanliness remains important.

Beach Activities

For a beach, just as the sea, sand, and sun are important, the activities at that beach are just as significant. Even though natural beauty and how clear the sea is are very important, it’s not really possible to spend your whole day in the water. That’s why having fun activities waiting for you when you get out of the water makes the beach even better. Beach activities include:

Snorkeling

Beach Volleyball and Beach Soccer

Yoga and Water Sports

Extreme water fun like Boat, Parasailing, and Banana

Concerts and Beach Parties

A beach full of activities like these can offer a more enjoyable and packed vacation. For example, Ibiza Beaches have a serious place among the world’s most fun beaches. So if you’re looking for entertainment, Ibiza should definitely be on your list!

List of the Most Beautiful Beaches in the World

When you travel, beaches are the places you should choose based on the criteria above. However, the scoring criteria in world tourism are different. They vary according to many factors. Just like hotel ratings. (In our article where we examine the world’s most beautiful and luxurious hotels: you can also check out The World’s Most Luxurious Hotels.)

In this sense, a website like TripAdvisor (one of the most widely used travel websites in the world) has revealed the world’s most beautiful beaches. Even though there isn’t a beach from Turkey included in the list, there are beaches from our homeland Cyprus and from our neighbors Georgia and Greece. Here is the list of the best beaches published by TripAdvisor:

Baia do Sancho, Brazil Eagle Beach, Aruba Cable Beach, Australia Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland Grace Beach, Turks and Caicos Islands Praia da Falesia, Portugal Radhanagar Beach, India Spiaggia Dei Conigli, Italy Varadero Beach, Cuba Kaanapali Beach, Hawaii Siesta Beach, Florida Driftwood Beach, Georgia Manly Beach, Australia Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman La Concha Beach, Spain Kelingking Beach, Indonesia Playa de Muro Beach, Spain Playa Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica Ipanema Beach, Brazil Nungwi Beach, Tanzania Falassarna Beach, Greece Nissi Beach, Cyprus Playa Norte, Mexico Magens Bay, Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Balos Lagoon, Greece

Even though no beach from Turkey is included in the list, two excellent beaches from Turkey are featured within the category of Europe’s Best Beaches. Among the 25 beaches listed, the magnificent İztuzu Beach ranks 11th, and Cleopatra Beach ranks 25th.

Exxeselection Mag Special Recommendations—Great Beaches!

There is a paradise in every corner of the world. Even if it isn’t on the list above, the Exxeselection Mag team also has some beach recommendations just for you!

Bora Bora, French Polynesia: Bora Bora is one of the world’s most famous beaches, with postcard-like scenery and turquoise waters. Bora Bora, a small island in the Indian Ocean, is known for its luxury bungalows and sheltered lagoons. This unique island is a perfect option for those who want to relax and unwind.

Maldives: The Maldives is a collection of miraculous islands that offers a dreamlike vacation—like something straight out of Renaissance paintings. This tropical paradise in the south of India is famous for its white sands, coral reefs, and clear turquoise waters. Offering a unique experience for diving and snorkeling lovers, the Maldives will make your vacation unforgettable.

Seychelles: The Seychelles is another island paradise in the Indian Ocean. Here, beautiful beaches, palm trees, and azure waters accompany you. The Seychelles is a paradise for nature lovers, with its untouched nature and rich marine life. You can explore this beautiful archipelago by traveling between the islands of La Digue, Praslin, and Mahé.

Thailand, Phi Phi Islands: The Phi Phi Islands are located in the Andaman Sea in the south of Thailand. You can dive into crystal-clear waters in places like Maya Bay and Viking Bay, and discover coral reefs. The famous Thai island of Thailand is also included here. With its unique scenery and exotic atmosphere, the Phi Phi Islands are a popular destination for many tourists around the world.