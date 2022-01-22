The World’s Most Luxurious Hotels

Choosing a hotel is one of the most important criteria for having a vacation. Beyond the attractions of the country or city you’re visiting, the unique experiences the hotel offers you give meaning to your holiday. Hotel owners know this, so they raise the bar every time.

When choosing a hotel, determining the concept is very important. But there are hotels where even if the concept is “being lazy,” you still want to go. That’s why we’ve listed the world’s most luxurious hotels for you.

There are many categories when ranking hotels by their luxury level. First of all, there is a platform called “The World’s Most Luxurious Hotels Awards,” established in 2006. Every year, they select the world’s most luxurious hotel. In addition to this list, our article also features many other extremely luxurious and unique hotels!

InterContinental – Hong Kong

One of the world’s largest hotel chains, InterContinental, has already become synonymous with quality the moment you hear the name. The group, which has 5,174 hotels in 100 countries worldwide, has a say that is almost like it sets the rules of the industry. With that in mind, the group’s standout locations are among the world’s exceptional hotels.

Especially in Hong Kong, the InterContinental hotel is among Asia’s best in terms of luxury. With additional services inside the hotel, it doubles its guests’ satisfaction—offering the entire panorama of Bangkok in one place.

Also, in the famous John Wick film, the name of the shared-use hotel is The Continental. Whether it’s a coincidence or whether there’s a connection between them that, just like InterContinental, Continental has branches all over the world—we can’t say. But in both cases, it’s certain that the brand’s value is enhanced.

Conrad Rangali Island Resort – Maldives

One of the hotels that everyone has seen at least once on social media and thought, “Wow,” is Conrad Rangali Hotel. Beyond the fact that this hotel is in the Maldives, the most striking and luxurious part is that it has bedrooms underwater. Sleeping in a bed where sharks, dolphins, and corals pass right in front of your window—staying at this beautiful hotel will be one of the best experiences of your life.

Burj Al Arab – Dubai

There’s almost no one who doesn’t know Burj Al Arab. Known for its architecture resembling a sailboat and its legendary gold-plated details, the hotel is also famous for its tennis court on the top floor. And here’s a piece of information: the gold-plating story is completely true. From staircase railings to door handles, this gold-plated hotel is a place that makes you feel luxury at its peak.

Even inside, the price of a cup of coffee from a gold-plated cup was 25 thousand dollars in recent years. This Arabian dream hotel, which offers services not only for accommodation but also for tours and sightseeing, is also open to exploring with a tour.

Four Seasons Resort, Bora Bora

Bungalow villas over the turquoise sea are a vacation style made especially for honeymoon couples. Offering experiences at the peak of personalized service, Four Seasons Resort, Bora Bora provides guests with a wonderful holiday.

This magnificent island in the South Pacific doesn’t just impress with the hotel concept—it also succeeds in captivating guests with its natural beauty.

Four Seasons is also one of the leading names in the hospitality industry worldwide, with other major hotels.

Titanic Mardan Palace Hotel, Turkiye

Titanic Mardan Palace can be said to be one of Turkey’s most luxurious and expensive hotels. Especially noteworthy is the hotel’s dedication to customer satisfaction—something that has been the subject of “seven-star” rumors for a while. The hotel gives importance to interior design, offering a distinct feature in every room, and it also places incredible emphasis on architecture and activities. So much so that during your stay at Mardan Palace, you won’t even want to leave the hotel.

With a large number of international guests, Mardan Palace is a great choice for those who want to vacation in Turkey.

Palms, Las Vegas

Spending a night in Las Vegas is already one of the biggest experiences of your life, but we can say that staying at Palms will be a night you’ll never forget. Designed to match the city’s entertainment culture, this hotel goes beyond boundaries and offers you the entertainment experience in luxury. Inside, the hotel features private glass elevators and suite rooms designed so you can throw big parties—while rotating beds and jacuzzis are just considered “normal.”

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

If we were to translate the phrase “a palace worthy of palaces,” we could say it is Emirates Palace in every sense. This luxury hotel, which serves its guests like kings, doesn’t just promise the term “royal suite”—it brings it to life through its architecture. With more than 300 rooms, everything is designed so that, while you spend time here, you feel privileged at every moment.

With its white-sand beach, this luxurious hotel guarantees relaxation with countless pools and spa centers—so you can leave the stress of the year behind, and even the stress of life itself.

Ice Hotel, Sweden

One of the hotels with the most distinctive concept in the world is undoubtedly the Ice Hotel. Made entirely of ice, this hotel offers you the classic igloo-style accommodation.

For the construction of the Ice Hotel, which has 60 rooms, at least 30 thousand tons of snow and 4 thousand tons of clear ice are used every year. Yes, you read that right—every year! Even though Sweden is a cold place, after April the ice starts to melt, and every year in October the hotel’s construction begins again.

Of course, guests who want to stay can’t sleep with home comfort. That’s because the hotel’s indoor temperature must stay constantly at -7°C. Guests who will sleep first put on their thermal clothing to avoid hypothermia, cover their ears and head with a hat, and sleep inside a sleeping bag.

The Ice Hotel, the address for those seeking an experience far different from searching for luxury, is the number one choice for people who love harsh conditions and winter!

List of The World’s Most Luxurious Hotels Awards

Now let’s get to the hotels whose luxury level has been proven worldwide by experts and committees. Let’s take a look at who has been winning this award ceremony that started in 2006 since 2014.

2014: Atlantis The Palm, UAE

This hotel, which is proof that the United Arab Emirates has gone beyond in tourism, was selected as the world’s most luxurious hotel in 2014. Built right at the end point of the Palm Jumeirah island, which is claimed to be visible even from space, this hotel is located on the Arabian Gulf.

At the hotel, where guests can experience the ocean exactly as it is, a special activity plan is prepared for underwater sports and diving. Swim with dolphins and dive in the ocean to shake off the stress of an entire year—this hotel will meet the exact wishes of those looking for luxury.

2015: Hotel Plaza Athénée, Paris

If you’re in Paris and looking for a place to stay, you should definitely consider Hotel Plaza Athénée. With the heart of fashion on Montaigne Avenue, this hotel in Paris with views of the Eiffel Tower has a concept where you’ll feel romance and luxury at their peak.

After staying at Athénée, which is among the most accommodating hotels according to user experiences, you won’t even want to go back home.

2016: Armani Hotel, Dubai

The champion of 2016 was the Armani Hotel, known by everyone. This excellent design hotel by Giorgio Armani, located in Burj Khalifa, reflects the brand identity in every sense. In this hotel full of elegance and nobility, your eyes will sparkle so much that you won’t be able to stop yourself from looking around.

The moment you enter the hotel, you can see Giorgio Armani’s touches right away. The entrance, the terrace, and the famous nightclub Armani Privé were designed personally by him. Not only the interior design, but also the luxury fabric selections were chosen by Giorgio Armani himself.

This magnificent design landmark hotel received the value it deserved in 2016 and earned the right to be selected as the most luxurious hotel of the year. You can click here to browse Giorgio Armani products.

2017: Jumeirah Vittaveli, Maldives

Making a list of the world’s most luxurious hotels and not including a hotel from the Maldives is, of course, impossible. Since the committee that awards the prize knows this, in 2017 they selected one of the Maldives’ most famous hotels as the winner of the list.

Jumeirah Vittaveli is a perfect couple’s hotel made up of villas and suites built over the ocean, offering fully personalized service. In this hotel, where every villa is thoughtfully designed down to your own private pool, multiple world cuisine options will also surprise you.

This hotel, where you’ll experience a dream vacation with its white sand on the beach, is one of the only places that will meet the luxury you’re looking for.

2018: Gaia Retreat and Spa, Australia

The most luxurious hotel of 2018, Gaia Retreat and Spa, is located in Byron Bay. Built on a massive 25-acre property, the hotel offers a tropical experience intertwined with nature everywhere. Even looking at photos of this incredible hotel, which is entirely based on a natural concept, will do your soul good.

For people who pay attention to what they eat and drink, the hotel is almost like a healthy living vacation, and it will let you experience nature’s perfect touch.

2019: Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum

If you said “Gaia Hotel is very big,” think again. Because Mandarin Oriental, located in Bodrum—the darling of the Aegean—has an incredible property of exactly 600 acres. It’s very possible to see the yachts of finance leaders and the boats of fashion icons in the marina of this exquisite hotel, visited by some of the richest people in the world.

Set in Paradise Bay, this magnificent hotel is a wonderful place that appeals to all five senses. From within it, you can access every accommodation option you desire. Whether you stay in a villa or in a standard room—don’t think of it as a “standard room,” because every room at Mandarin is like the comfort of a home.

2020: The Apurva Kempinski, Bali

In 2020, the title of the world’s most luxurious hotel was awarded to Apurva Kempinski in Bali. The hotel offers you such a luxury experience that you’ll feel like you’ve truly stepped into a different world. The hotel’s standout feature is that the restaurant is underwater, and while you eat, fish swim around you. Especially the Apurva, with its enormous wall sizes, will impress you—we guarantee it.

In the hotel, which is also quite spacious in terms of room quality and area, you won’t feel that anything is missing.

2021: Shangri-La Paris

Now let’s move on to the most luxurious hotel of 2021. In 2021, too, the world’s most luxurious hotel was in Paris. One of Shangri-La’s most important features is its location. Think of all the important places in Paris that you should visit. Shangri-La is right at the center of them all. Right across the street you’ll find the National Museum of Asian Art, the Washington statue, and 500 meters ahead the Tokyo Exhibition Palace, the Paris Museum of Modern Art, the Paris Aquarium, the Homme Museum, and of course the Eiffel Tower. And your window looks out toward the Eiffel Tower. Beyond these, many other important places to visit are located around the hotel.

Of course, beyond what we’ve listed, the hotel is also excellent beyond expectations in terms of interior design and service. With its fully French architecture, you’ll feel as if you’re walking through an art museum. Another key feature that sets Shangri-La apart from other hotels is that it has a greenhouse within. The hotel’s master chefs grow their produce—tomatoes, zucchini, salads, and more—completely naturally themselves.

With rooms as large as a home, dining and conference halls like those in French châteaux, natural dishes, and superb botanical gardens, Shangri-La 2021 is absolutely worthy of receiving this award — you’ll reach the peak of service there.