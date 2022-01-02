Logo Reviews of Famous Fashion Brands

Today, new fashion brands and styles are being created every minute—even every second. Each brand reflects a style, an idea, and originality. When it comes to describing your style, being memorable and remembered again is one of the greatest gifts a brand can have.

The most important factor in whether a brand is remembered is your experience with the brand. Next come alternative ways to make the brand memorable through auditory and visual intelligence. Experience means that your interaction with the brand is positive and leaves a good reputation on you. Without a doubt, creating happy and satisfied customers is the most important thing. However, you can still remember or interpret a brand without having communicated with it—without even trying it. Auditory memory refers to the ads, comments, and so on you hear about the brand. But there is a huge difference between a recommendation coming from a TV and one coming from a friend. Our minds are especially sensitive to recommendations.

The final factor that supports all of this—and makes you say “this is the brand”—is your visual memory. The best way to capture that is the brand’s logo. Brands often crown their stories with auditory elements to support their logos. In this article, we’ll examine the structures of the logos and the stories behind the world-famous clothing and fashion brands.

Giorgio Armani

Founded in 1975, Giorgio Armani actually has many sub-brands. In its sub-brands, just like the main brand, it continued without compromising its identity. So far, the brand has changed its logo only once. In its old logo, Armani combined the letters G and A to create a circular symbol; years later, it abandoned that decision and chose a separate symbol for itself. It also reflects the eagle—America’s national emblem—along with creativity and leadership.

As for the typeface, the brand used a “serif” style in its past logo as well, and it didn’t miss the chance to give the letter “R” a sweet curve. Overall, the lettering looks, in our estimate, quite similar to the Elegante Roman font—straight and easy to read.

In addition, Armani preserves the same font and determination in its other brands under it, such as EA7 and Armani Exchange.

You can click here for all Armani products.

Champion

With a history that goes back to 1919, Champion is a fairly old brand. Back then, the brand—founded by two brothers—produced kits for sports teams. After supplying kits to a large number of teams, when the 1930s arrived, the brothers added sweatshirts to their product range and, by pioneering an inverted knit system, managed to produce quite high-quality items.

Champion has changed its logo once. In its old logo, even though they used athletics as a starting point, in 1960 they moved to a simpler, more memorable logo. Using the iconic “C” letter, Champion generally uses a logo in a handwritten style. Considering that the brand’s starting point is sports, this is definitely a valid and sufficient strategy.

Even if the logo font resembles “Monoment,” the Champion logo is quite special and an iconic, distinctly different logo.

You can click here for all Champion products.

DSQUARED2

One of the thickest and heaviest logos known, Dsquared2 has a very simple design that doesn’t give off any brand-identity image. They are so clear about simplicity that even the colors are white background and black font. They also comment on their logos in a sufficient and practical way. Being quite young, the brand has put its weight into men’s clothing. Perhaps they follow this path to emphasize quality rather than design.

You can click here for all Dsquared2 products.

ETRO

With a half-century of history, Etro is a brand with a very wide product range. Since its adventure began in 1968, it has made only one or two updates to its logo, yet it has always preserved its overall consistency. Etro, which has a classic Italian line, includes a touch of mythology in its emblem—even if not as much as Versace. The winged horse figure, a free and powerful emblem, makes the brand’s message visible at first glance.

As for the typeface, Etro makes a very straightforward font choice, and the angular lettering highlights the brand’s sharpness.

You can click here for all Etro products.

GUESS

Guess, which all of us know, started its commercial life with a logo that was quite outside the lines before it became famous. They minimized this mixed-up logo by making a small touch to it back then: it had three colors, a triangular shape, and included 1201 and 1203, whose meaning was not fully known, along with the text “washed pants.” Written in the Times New Roman font that everyone knows, this logo clearly defines the brand identity and describes it as an idol. Guess, which serves in clothing, bags, watches, and jewelry, still holds a place in the fashion world today with its strong recognition.

You can click here for all Guess products.

HUGO BOSS

One of the unshakable giants of fashion history is Hugo Boss. The German fashion powerhouse decided—first time since 1924—to change its logo in 2021. Before 2021, the logo had two parts. In a serif typeface with an edge aesthetic, BOSS was written in large letters, and additionally, HUGO BOSS was written in sans-serif type in large letters as well, in smaller fonts.

We can’t really say the brand moved too far away from its identity. But it’s true that it joined the bandwagon of getting rid of the excesses that have been in fashion in the last few years. With this tough, bold font that resembles the Univers font, they transitioned to a single-typeface look.

You can click here for all Boss products.

KENZO

Kenzo, which is the great fusion of East and West, takes its name from its creator. As a story, the brand has no equivalent, and as a logo, it has no similar counterpart. Kenzo, with its own philosophy, has made two logo changes so far. It changed its first logo—resembling wooden blocks—after 30 years and moved toward a more linear direction. However, this slightly eye-catching thin-line logo was abandoned by the brand within 7 years, and in 2020 it reached its final logo.

The current logo resembles the old one: again, it’s a mix of Far East and West, resembling wooden blocks.

You can click here for all Kenzo products.

LACOSTE

Lacoste, which is an expert in polo-neck T-shirts, has a cheerful story. The brand takes its name from René Lacoste, the greatest tennis player of the 1920s. René’s nickname at the time was a crocodile because of his strength. After a friend drew a crocodile picture for him as a joke, René displayed that image on the polo collar, and later—without realizing it—found the emblem of the brand he would sell sportswear under.

The emblem, initially drawn quite realistically, was revised three times over the years up to today. In each work, the crocodile and the font became a little simpler, and the final change was made in 2011. Gradually, the brand cleaned up the crocodile emblem and the font; since 2011, the crocodile has been a bit smaller, and the letter font is also quite simple and spaced out.

You can click here for all Lacoste products.

MOSCHINO

Moschino, just like Dsquared2 and Boss, is one of the brands that chose not to reflect its brand identity through the logo. A very simple logo, intentionally left basic. The only difference from other brands is that the spacing ratio between the letters is shorter, making the letters look compressed. Moschino has not preferred to change its logo since it was founded in 1983.

You can click here for all Moschino products.

UGG

The boot type UGG, which makes a difference with its design, is almost a unique product for those who want to escape the cold in winter. The logo of the product that will keep your feet warm in sharp cold thanks to its sheep-skin wool structure is also the kind that makes a difference. The G letter in front of the logo is positioned so that it leaves the other letters behind.

This arrangement, which adds an extra dimension, creates the perception that the letters in the back are following it. The designer of this type of boot, UGG, didn’t leave this design only in its logo either. In the sole designs of the boots, there is a sunray coming out of the logo to show that it’s original. The brand puts a lot of work into the idea that the product has a design completely unique to itself, and we can see that from its logos. If you have UGG boots, you can question their originality by looking at the sole image.

You can click here for all UGG products.

VERSACE

Gianni Versace is our last brand on the list, but without a doubt, it’s the one we’ll talk about the most among them: Versace. Versace, which revised its logo 4 times from 1980 to today, has established its brand identity in a way that’s unmatched.

The first logo was a design that resembled Sophi Regular in a thin sans-serif style, with the designer’s name and surname written in plain black text on a white background. The quite simple logo likely bothered Gianni within 10 years, so the font was changed immediately and moved to a bold sans-serif typeface.

But everyone knows that Gianni Versace was a designer with very high originality and imagination—someone who loved stories. He wanted to combine the Medusa figure, which had influenced him since childhood, with his brand for his entire life, and he set Medusa as the brand’s symbol. The meaning of Medusa added to the brand the meaning of “Deadly Beauty.”

Adding the border strips he constantly used in his designs, Versace is completely separated from its rivals with the circular Medusa. After the famous designer passed away, the logo was last changed in 2008. The text, positioned at an angle to the round symbol, was written straight, and the symbol was made slightly smaller.

You can click here for all Versace products.

CALVIN KLEIN

Calvin Klein, which has carved out its own place in the fashion world with a minimalist design approach, has been drawing attention for many years with its simple yet powerful brand identity. The brand, which hasn’t experienced major changes from its first logo to today, continues to be one of the most easily recognized fashion brands in the world thanks to its clean typography and modern look. This simple approach in its logo also reflects the timeless, urban style the brand embraces in its designs.

Offering a wide product range from clothing to shoes, and from bags to accessories, Calvin Klein brings together quality and minimal aesthetics, giving it a strong position in both women’s and men’s fashion. The brand, especially known for its denim, underwear, and sneaker collections, keeps its modern line every season and offers users timeless outfit alternatives.

You can explore all Calvin Klein products.