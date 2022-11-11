How to Create a Stylish and Sport Tracksuit Combo?

Comfortable clothing has become one of the most popular fashion trends in recent years. This has also started to bring some changes in the fashion world. Even globally famous brands began developing sport outfit combinations alongside their classic shirt collections.

How Did Tracksuit Outfits Enter Our Lives?

In this regard, it could even be said that there was a striking reform in the fashion world. The world-famous Hugo Boss brand made the decision to keep up with the style of the new era at just the right time. As you know, Hugo Boss typically produces heavier, more classic combinations and was among the best-known brands in the industry. However, it realized that it couldn’t catch the new generation in this way and understood that it needed to intervene immediately. They split the brand into Hugo and Boss. This way, while the Boss brand would continue on the same classic line, the Hugo brand would have a more sporty collection that appeals to young people’s styles. With just a name change, the brand could both keep up with the times and use its own popularity without having to create a brand from scratch.

But what’s even more interesting is that when brands were created in the past, they aimed for a more classic and rich presence. Over time, this began to deteriorate. Calvin Klein fired the first shot in the industry. Known as one of the creators of street style, Calvin Klein started staging runway shows of loose, free, street-wear combinations. A whole new breath had entered the fashion world. In the following years, dozens of brands began producing in this area only and releasing street-style outfit combinations. As brands multiplied, celebrities joined the trend too. In Hollywood streets, celebrities weren’t walking around in suits anymore—they were going out in tracksuit sets. This was the biggest proof of how much sportwear had made its way into everyday life.

What Do You Need to Do to Look Sporty?

Looking sporty isn’t actually that difficult. You just need to pay attention to a few key points. These tactics can work for you to look sporty:

If you create your tracksuit outfit by choosing a set, you’ll get a more eye-catching look. At the very least, if it’s not a matching top and bottom set, make sure the fabrics are the same.

If your tracksuit isn’t a set, don’t wear a t-shirt on top—choose a suitable sweatshirt instead. It looks more stylish if the colors and fabrics match or are in similar tones.

Colorful, long socks have been in fashion for a long time. Even more so, fun printed long socks can completely change your style.

The looser the choices you make, the more stylish you can look.

If you’re dressing for winter, beanies in the same color or tones create perfect combinations.

Open and bright colors stand out. Especially if you pair these combinations with white shoes underneath, you’ve nailed the perfect sporty outfit.

Luxury Brands in Tracksuits and Sportwear

Tracksuit and sportwear products are produced by many brands. However, choosing well-known brands that have gained worldwide recognition makes your style more eye-catching. We’ve compiled the famous brands that even global stars prefer for your tracksuit and sportwear looks. Here are luxury sportwear and tracksuit brands:

How to Create a Tracksuit and Sweatshirt Outfit

In our wardrobe, we may not always prefer matching set clothing. Or, some of us may only have 1–2 tracksuit sets in our wardrobe. In such cases, the biggest helper to avoid looking the same with the same outfit all the time is to pair our tracksuit bottoms with sweatshirts.

Actually, by paying attention to just a couple of rules, these combinations can give you a very cool and stylish look—and they’ll be a lifesaver especially for your weekends.

First rule: Fabric and color harmony is the most important factor in sportwear. That’s why you should dress like it’s a set. If the sweatshirt is cotton and thick, choose cotton and thick fabric for your tracksuit bottoms as well.

Second rule: The cuffs should be slightly fitted (not like stretch leggings), but choose oversized, loose models for the fit.

Third rule: If the sweatshirt has a print, choose shoes in the color of the print.

Fourth rule: Complete your outfit with accessories. Make sure your beanie, watch, glasses, and bag choices match your shoes.

The Best Tracksuit and Sportwear Products

Some selected brands have become representatives of sportwear and tracksuit style. Especially Calvin Klein, Champion, Les Benjamins, and EA7 are among the most well-known worldwide brands in this field.

Their sport collections can add style to your style.

Les Benjamins Tracksuit – Set Collection

Les Benjamins is one of the most important representatives of this style of dressing. Famous Turkish designer and brand owner Bünyamin Aydın makes waves around the world every year with different street-style design concepts.

To see this collection, click here.

To see this collection, click here.

To support an outfit like this with accessories, Les Benjamins’ accessories are also worthy of forming a complete set.

EA7 Tracksuit – Set Collection

EA7, the sportwear-focused brand of the world-famous Emporio Armani, offers great collections and great products. With this globally famous brand, you can change the vibe of your wardrobe.

You can access EA7’s legendary set and tracksuit collection from here.

Champion Tracksuit – Set Collection

The century-old brand Champion still preserves its centuries of experience. The brand’s collection is also quite remarkable—its quality has been proven all over the world, and it produces exclusively for sportwear.

You can reach Champion’s original new season collection from here.

Calvin Klein Tracksuit – Set Collection

Calvin Klein, one of the most famous representatives of street style, is a must-have on this list. Calvin klein’s creative and stylish sweatshirts offer great options for amazing combinations.

Calvin Klein easily matches everyday sport combinations with its simple designs and comfortable fits. Among the Calvin Klein daily wear products at Exxe Selection, you can review together the T-shirt, pants, sneaker, and complementary accessory options.