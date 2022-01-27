Valentine’s Day Gift and Travel Suggestions

Valentine’s Day is a day celebrated all around the world and an important one for many people. On this special day when couples show their love for each other, there are plenty of things to celebrate with. The Exxeselection Mag team has prepared a romantic travel and gift guide for you to enjoy on Valentine’s Day.

What Day Does Valentine’s Day Fall on in 2022?

In 2022, Valentine’s Day on February 14 falls in the second week of February and lands on Monday.

Valentine’s Day Travel Guide Abroad

A getaway abroad on Valentine’s Day will be a wonderful gesture for your spouse/partner. So, where are the world cities where you can spend a romantic time with your loved one?

Prague / Czech Republic

Prague is a city where you can spend time as if you’re walking through a movie scene, especially while strolling through its streets with its architecture. With chapels, rivers, and architectural perfection, every photo you take will come out like a postcard. In Prague, where you’ll experience the peak of romance at every street and bridge corner, you can also find beautifully themed restaurants.

Barcelona / Spain

Barcelona is a living city with a heart. While walking around in this city with a heart, you can feel the peaks of the Renaissance. A place where even if you step out at any time of the night, life comes alive, Barcelona will impress you with its many different museums. And in this place, the heart of Spanish cuisine, you can also try recipes from world-famous chefs.

Rome / Italy

If you’re looking for a place to go on Valentine’s Day, you shouldn’t miss the city where Saint Valentine—the one who made this day worth celebrating—lived. In fact, Rome is such an love-themed city that when you read its name backwards, you’ll see the word “Amor,” which means “Love” in Italian. In this magnificent city, where you can lay Valentine’s Day and its history right before your eyes, you can’t possibly finish all the activities. Besides historical and tourist spots, you should definitely visit Fontana di Trevi—the famous Love Fountain where wishes are made.

Going to this city, which becomes even more lively on Valentine’s Day, will give you and your spouse/partner a wonderful experience.

Paris / France

No one knows whether it comes before or after Rome, but when it comes to love, Paris is definitely the first thing that comes to mind. In this miraculous city, which hosts the world’s most comprehensive love films, love stories, and novels, all you have to do to feel love is to step outside. Even on an ordinary day, this city is incredibly romantic; on Valentine’s Day, it becomes even more beautiful. With the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and countless beauties, Paris is the perfect city where you’ll fall in love with your love all over again.

Valentine’s Day Travel Guide for Within Turkey

You don’t need to go abroad—if you’re wondering whether there are romantic places in Turkey, of course there are. In the heavenly corners of our beautiful country, you’ll find many romantic places. Here are romantic places in our beautiful country that you can visit with your spouse/partner.

Abant / Bolu

Abant, which offers postcard-like views especially in winter tourism, is exactly the kind of perfect place you should visit on February 14. With lakeside bungalow villas and wonderful views you can enjoy together, it will give you great moments. You can also enjoy romantic and delicious dinners with Bolu’s exquisite cuisine.

Ağva / Istanbul

Connected to Istanbul, yet just as far from Istanbul as it is close, Ağva will make it possible for you to spend a perfect time with your loved one. By finding a hotel around the Göksu River, you won’t even realize how quickly the hours you spend together pass.

Şirince / İzmir

We definitely recommend Şirince for those who want to spend time together and in a romantic way. With its still-standing old mansions, you’ll feel like you’re traveling through time. With its famous handmade wines, romantic hotels, and delicious restaurants, it’s the perfect place for a special day. If you’re interested, you can also visit Nesin Mathematics Village.

Cappadocia / Göreme

On Valentine’s Day, you can’t leave Cappadocia out of the romance list. This unique natural wonder looks perfect in every season, and in winter it’s even more beautiful. Especially when it snows, looking at the fairy chimneys and watching the balloons flying at sunrise is a wonderful kind of romance. Cappadocia is also a place where you can experience comfort and romance together, thanks to expert hotels in a honeymoon concept that you can enjoy with your spouse/partner.

Gift Suggestions for Men (Spouse/Partner) on Valentine’s Day

Since you’ve already planned your romantic getaway, now we can move on to the most important part: choosing the gift. Here are gift suggestions for men to get on Valentine’s Day.

Don’t forget: if you’re buying for men who never go wrong with classics, you’ll be glad if you get them a belt and a wallet. However, if you prefer to keep it simple, a jacket that will protect him from the cold could be a great choice. Or, in these cold winter days, you can choose sweaters that will stand out with their style.

Gift Suggestions for Women (Spouse/Partner) on Valentine’s Day

When choosing a gift for women on Valentine’s Day, the most important factor is that the gift you buy is special and makes your spouse/partner feel special. For women who shape their outfits with their bags, gifting a suitable bag will be a great gift. If your partner loves comfort, you can also make her happy with sweatshirts while the winter season is already here.

If you’ve chosen a region from our travel guide where you can enjoy winter or go skiing, we recommend taking a look at EA7, Canadian Peak, and Norway Geographical’s new season products. To see the products, you can click here .

For Those Who Can’t Decide

If you can’t decide what to buy, you can check out the Exxeselection Valentine’s Day Special Page.