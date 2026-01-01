Delivery Terms

The products you purchase are delivered to your address with free shipping across Turkey (excluding Cyprus). Orders placed through Exxeselection.com are shipped via our contracted courier companies that you can select during the order process.

After your order is approved, it is handed over to the cargo within 1–4 business days. Once it is shipped, we will send you an email with the shipment tracking number. You can track your order through the website of the courier company you selected..

The estimated delivery time is 2–5 business days; however, the delivery period may vary due to official holidays, extraordinary circumstances, and reasons arising from the recipient. Deliveries are made by the courier company on business days between 08:30–18:30.

If the package is damaged, crushed, or deformed during delivery, you must inspect the product together with the courier officer before accepting it and have a report prepared. Once the reported items reach us, the exchange process is carried out.

For support regarding delivery, you can contact our Customer Services at 444 30 79.