Sweatshirt Styles from Famous Fashion Brands for Fall and Winter

With the arrival of autumn, our wardrobes started making room for winter pieces little by little. However, before our wardrobe did, famous fashion brands had already begun filling their storefronts with fall/winter collections. Fall/winter products that start as soon as the season begins are waiting for shoppers both on websites and in stores with their many great options.

Every season, there are certain favorite products and brands. Some stand out with their boots, some with t-shirts in different styles—so they stay in users’ minds. But there’s no doubt that almost every brand gives extra importance to sweatshirts when the fall/winter season arrives. Sweatshirts that the user doesn’t take off throughout the winter season are offered in different designs and different models.

Sweatshirts worn in everyday outfits are a true outfit-saver. Sweatshirts produced in many different styles offer various options for every taste.

Sweatshirt types;

Kangaroo pocket sweatshirt,

Hooded sweatshirt,

Printed sweatshirt,

Long sweatshirt,

Crop sweatshirt,

Oversize sweatshirt,

Fleece sweatshirt,

Zippered sweatshirt

Also categorized as crewneck (bicycle) sweatshirt.

When buying a sweatshirt, the brands are just as important as the models. It makes more sense to choose sweatshirts that draw attention with their brand and can be worn for many years thanks to their durability. That’s why, when purchasing a sweatshirt, it’s necessary to prefer well-known and reliable brands. How women’s sweatshirt and men’s sweatshirt models differ within their own categories—and if they change—this is also the case among brands. Brands also have their own style and a signature line. Some produce crop-cut thin, summer sweatshirts, while others focus on winter sweatshirts that are fully fleece and designed to protect from the cold.

That’s why each brand needs to be examined within itself. Among famous fashion brands;

Calvin Klein,

Armani Exchange,

Champion,

Emporio Armani,

Canadian Peak,

EA7,

Guess,

Les Benjamins,

Versace Jeans Couture,

Norway Geographical,

Kenzo—among the luxury sweatshirt brands.

Calvin Klein Sweatshirt Styles

Calvin Klein is one of the youth-favorite fashion brands, with very free styles. When the fall/winter season arrives, this distinctive style comes to the forefront. It’s a brand with relaxed, hooded, fitted, and logo designs. Especially minimalist logo sweatshirt designs are very popular with young people.

Calvin Klein offers models in different styles for both women and men, and it also has unisex sweatshirt options. In the 2022 fall/winter season, Calvin Klein focuses on these unisex sweatshirt styles, keeping the pulse of the new generation perfectly.

To learn more about the Calvin Klein brand and more, you can check out our Calvin Klein: The Owner of Street Style.

You can review Calvin Klein Sweatshirts here.

Stylish Armani Exchange Sweatshirt Styles

Armani Exchange, the casualwear brand of the Armani group, is also one of the leading names when it comes to sweatshirt production. You can find almost every sweatshirt model you’re looking for for your everyday wear at Armani Exchange. Whether you want casual or something more dynamic—pocketed, hooded sweatshirt models are also available at Armani Exchange.

If you’re looking for sporty style especially on winter days, Armani Exchange is just right. With its thick and thin options, you can find exactly the sweatshirt you want at Armani Exchange.

You can review Armani Exchange Sweatshirts here.

Sporty Champion Sweatshirt Styles

Every brand has its specialty. When it comes to sweatshirts, Champion is what comes to mind. Champion, which produced the first reverse-knit sweatshirt and has been offering sporty products in this industry for nearly a century, can be said to be among the ideal sweatshirt brands.

With Champion, a brand whose focus is entirely everyday and sporty clothing, you can draw all eyes to yourself.

You can review Champion Sweatshirts here.

Trendy Emporio Armani Sweatshirt Styles

Emporio Armani sweatshirts, just like all Emporio Armani products, make themselves known and are loved. If you want an Armani touch in your style, sweatshirts are definitely the choice. We can say that iconic eagle and signature logo sweatshirts are among the most preferred models in recent years. With long and thick, as well as thin summer sweatshirt options, Emporio Armani offers choices you can pick every season.

Emporio Armani’s sweatshirt styles are almost endless when it comes to style. They include all kinds of options such as colorful, everyday, classic, plain, logo, hooded, pocketed, and zippered sweatshirts.

To learn more about the Emporio Armani brand and more, you can check out our Emporio Armani: A Kingdom of Clothing.

You can review Emporio Armani Sweatshirts here.

Outdoor Canadian Peak Sweatshirt Styles

Do you really want to protect yourself from the cold, or are you planning a short winter vacation? Canadian Peak is exactly here for that. You can say that Canadian Peak’s specialty is precisely to minimize the cold on cold and chilly winter days.

Canadian Peak, which has fleece sweatshirt models for both women and men, is one of the most important brands in outdoor wear. Canadian Peak is especially a brand that camping lovers choose a lot.

With the fleece zippered sweatshirts it has released in recent years, Canadian Peak has delighted its audience—this is a piece that should definitely be used in winter.

You can review Canadian Peak Sweatshirts here.

Trending EA7 Sweatshirt Styles

EA7, the brand for those who always love to dress sporty, is one of the beloved brands in the sweatshirt sector. With EA7, the brand that includes Armani’s sporty products, you can create the most trendy sportswear combinations. With EA7—known for its outdoor vibe and post-sport outfits—you can reflect your sporty style even better.

EA7, which is considered a weekend outfit for many famous names, especially starts producing and selling serious sweatshirts with the beginning of spring.

You can review EA7 Sweatshirts here.

The Most Stylish Guess Sweatshirt Styles

If there’s a brand where “style” in women’s fashion truly means something, it’s Guess. Guess’s main focus products are bags, wallets, and shoes—sold exclusively with a women-first approach. But if you’re the pioneer of elegant dressing, limiting yourself to just these is like building a wall for yourself. That’s why Guess doesn’t restrict users to bags and shoes only, and gives them the opportunity to create every kind of combination.

Guess also produces clothing products that match its wide range in bags and shoes—so you can say it’s a complete outfit brand. That’s why, when you buy a Guess bag, you can be sure you’ll find a stylish Guess sweatshirt that will go perfectly with it.

Guess sweatshirts are available in elegant styles, as well as more feminine and sporty looks. Guess sweatshirt models meet users in many different designs, including hooded, zippered, printed, and pocketed options.

You can review Guess Sweatshirts here.

Les Benjamins Sweatshirt Styles Inspired by Street Style

Les Benjamins is a Turkish brand that shakes the world with its style. Its current main products are sweatshirts and t-shirts. Bünyamin Aydın, who is actually a shoe designer, managed to impress users with the great touches he made and with runway shows—especially in t-shirts and sweatshirts.

You can often see sweatshirt models with minimalist and street-style designs on the streets. Les Benjamins sweatshirts have become one of the top pieces preferred in young people’s wardrobes.

Les Benjamins sweatshirts, which are also loved internationally, are worn with great affection all over the world. This unique brand created by a young person in Istanbul produces fashion from its atelier to the world.

To learn more about the Les Benjamins brand and more, you can check out our Les Benjamins: A Success Story.

You can review Les Benjamins Sweatshirts here.

New Season Versace Jeans Couture Sweatshirt Styles

Just like in the Armani group where there are many sub-brands, Versace also multiplies its brands according to user needs and provides services in this way. Versace Jeans Couture is a fantastic brand worldwide, where the magnificent Versace quality meets everyday wear designs.

Versace, which stands out with its distinctive mystical and mythological designs, has also reflected this style in Versace Jeans Couture. In the new season Versace Jeans Couture sweatshirt models, you can see the same signature and style. This mystical style always attracts the attention of Versace lovers. In Versace Jeans Couture sweatshirt designs, gold and the logo are never missing.

With the newest season sweatshirt models, it continues to add style to your style.

You can review Versace Jeans Couture Sweatshirts here.

Norway Geographical Outdoor Sweatshirt Styles

Another outdoor brand, Norway Geographical, is for those who want to protect themselves from the cold even with just one sweatshirt. Thanks to their very fur- and fleece-lined sweatshirts, they cut the cold brilliantly. Again, Norway Geographical—offering styles preferred by camping and skiing lovers—guarantees you a winter away from the cold with its sweatshirt varieties.

With different styles, fur-hat options, and kangaroo pocket models, it continues to be one of the leading brands of the outdoor concept.

You can review Norway Geographical Sweatshirts here.

Kenzo Sweatshirt Styles That Shake Up the Fashion World

It’s a fact that every brand has products that are specialized. Kenzo is known worldwide mainly for its iconic tiger logo sweatshirts. Kenzo, the amazing fashion designer that came from Japan, blended with Asian touches, and the brand he named after himself—Kenzo—is always among the first brands that come to mind when it comes to sweatshirts.

Kenzo generally produces long, thick crewneck sweatshirts and doesn’t go into too many extra models. It also doesn’t use hooded and zippered designs much. Usually, plain, long crewneck Kenzo sweatshirts stand out from their rivals in terms of design.

To learn more about the Kenzo brand and more, you can check out our Asian Style That Shakes the Fashion World: Kenzo.

You can review Kenzo Sweatshirts here.