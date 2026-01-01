Frequently Asked Questions

Where is my shipment?

You can track your shipment by going to "Account -> My Orders" and clicking the "Where Is My Shipment?" section at the bottom of the page. You can also use the "Where Is My Shipment?" link at the top of our desktop website or the “Where Is My Shipment?” tab in the mobile menu.

When will my order arrive?

Orders are normally shipped within 2–5 business days. Since this period may vary during campaign periods, you can find the most accurate information in the "Estimated Delivery Date" section on the product page of the item you purchased. Delivery time after shipment varies between 24–96 hours depending on your province and district.

How can I start the return process?

You can start the return process by submitting the form via the "Easy Return" button under "Account -> My Orders". You must hand the products over to an Aras Kargo representative within 7 days using the return code provided on the return screen. Please complete the required fields on the invoice and package the products securely to prevent damage during shipment.

Can I exchange a product?

According to our company procedure, products for which an invoice has already been issued cannot be exchanged. You may return the product free of charge and place a new order. If your order is still being prepared, you can contact our call center to request the desired change.

When will my refund be credited to my account?

Once products returned in accordance with the return conditions reach us, the purchase amount will be refunded to the card used for payment within 1–14 business days. You can check the status of your return via "Account" -> "My Orders" on our website. Once your return is completed, we will notify you by SMS and e-mail.

Why is my refund credited in installments?

Once your return is approved, we refund the invoiced amount of the returned product(s) to your bank. Depending on your bank, purchases made in installments may also be refunded to your card in installments. Please contact your bank for further information.

Can an out-of-stock product be sourced?

All stock available in our e-commerce warehouse and physical stores is displayed on our website. If a product is out of stock on the website, it is physically sold out in all of our warehouses. It is uncertain whether out-of-stock products will be restocked. You can click the "Notify Me When Back in Stock" button to receive stock updates.

I returned a product purchased with a coupon. Can I use my coupon again?

Unfortunately, the coupons we provide are single-use and used coupons cannot be reinstated. If you returned the product due to an error on our part, you can contact our call center for assistance.

I returned a product purchased during a campaign. Can I benefit from the discount again?

Unfortunately, campaigns are offered for limited periods and discounts cannot be applied retroactively. If you returned the product due to an error on our part, you can contact our call center for assistance.

I returned an incorrect/defective product. Can I use the coupon and discounts I previously used again?

If you returned the product due to an error on our part, you can contact our call center for assistance.

The courier could not reach me and my order was returned to the cargo branch. What should I do?

If the product cannot be delivered to the customer, the shipment may be returned to the cargo branch. Shipments returned to the branch may be sent back to our company within 3 business days. You should contact your cargo branch as soon as possible.

My shipment has been sent back to your company. What should I do?

Products returned by the cargo company without your request are accepted by us. Our customer service representatives will contact you regarding these products and arrange reshipment.

How can I choose the right size?

You can use the model measurements or the size chart shown in the product details. If the description states "regular", you can choose your usual size; if it states "slim fit", you may prefer one size larger; and if it states "extra slim fit", you may prefer two sizes larger.

A product I am using has developed a fault. How can I start the warranty process?

All of our products are covered by a 6-month warranty. You need to contact us through our call center. Our customer representative will inform you about the process and provide a return shipping code. To start the process, please describe the issue, complete the required fields on the invoice, and hand the product over to Aras Kargo using the return code provided. Once the product reaches us, the inspection period is 21 business days. Our customer representatives will contact you when the process is completed. Products that have exceeded the 6-month warranty period cannot be accepted for inspection.

Do you have physical stores / Can I collect my order from a store?

exxeselection.com is the e-commerce department of Çetin Family, which has more than 35 years of retail experience. Çetin Family operates 23 physical stores. As we do not currently have the required technical integration, store pickup is not available. Products are shipped through our contracted cargo companies.

Can I return products through your physical stores?

Unfortunately, this is not possible because we do not have the required technical integration. Products can only be returned to us free of charge through our contracted cargo company using the return code we provide.

How can I track or return an order placed without creating an account?

Enter the e-mail address you used during checkout in the e-mail field under the "Log In" menu. Then follow the steps under "Forgot My Password" to obtain a password. After logging in with your e-mail address and password, you can track your order or process a return through "Account -> My Orders". For detailed information about other processes, please review the relevant question headings.

Can I access exxeselection.com on mobile devices?

Our mobile applications are available on Android Market and the Apple Store. You can access our website through your mobile browser or by downloading our mobile applications. With our mobile applications, you can be instantly informed about campaigns and discounts.

How can I stay informed about campaigns?

You can download our mobile applications to receive instant updates about campaigns. You can also follow our social media accounts and, if you give permission, receive campaign information via SMS and e-mail.

Can I use my credit card reward points on your website?

Unfortunately, credit card reward points cannot be used on our website.

Questions About Orders

How can I place an order?

After becoming a member of our shopping website, add the product you want to purchase using the ‘ADD TO CART’ button, click ‘GO TO CART’ to proceed to the purchase section, and then enter your billing, payment, and delivery information to complete your order.

When will my order arrive?

Orders are normally shipped within 2–4 business days. Since this period may vary during campaign periods, you can find the most accurate information in the "Estimated Delivery Date" section on the product page of the item you purchased. Delivery time after shipment varies between 24–96 hours depending on your province and district.

Can I place an order without becoming a member?

Yes, you can place an order without creating an account. Add the products you want to purchase to your cart and select ‘Continue Without Membership’ on the screen that opens after clicking ‘Confirm Cart’. You can follow notifications about your order via the e-mail address you provided during checkout. We recommend placing orders as a member so that you can access your order information at any time.

Can I place an order through customer service?

For the security of your personal information, orders cannot be created through customer service.

How can I track or return an order placed without creating an account?

Enter the e-mail address you used during checkout in the e-mail field under the "Log In" menu. Then follow the steps under "Forgot My Password" to obtain a password. After logging in with your e-mail address and password, you can track your order or process a return through "Account" -> "My Orders". For detailed information about other processes, please review the relevant question headings.

How can I track my order?

You can check the status of your order under "Account -> My Orders" and track the shipment stages in the cargo tracking section.

How can I change the contents of my order?

For orders that have not yet been invoiced and are still in the picking stage, you can call our call center to request a color or size change. Unfortunately, once an invoice has been issued, changes or cancellations cannot be made. You may start a free return once the product has been delivered to you.

How can I access my orders and invoices?

You can access all your orders under "Account" -> "My Orders". Your invoice can be found inside the product package. If you lose your invoice, you can contact our call center for assistance.

How can I cancel my order?

For orders that have not yet been invoiced and are still in the picking stage, you can call our call center to request cancellation. Unfortunately, once an invoice has been issued, the order cannot be cancelled. You may start a free return once the product has been delivered to you.

How are invoices handled for gift orders?

If the "I Want Gift Wrapping" option is selected during checkout, price information will not appear on the invoice. Your products will be packaged and shipped as a gift.

Do you have physical stores / Can I collect my order from a store?

exxeselection.com is the e-commerce department of Çetin Family, which has more than 35 years of retail experience. Çetin Family operates 23 physical stores. As we do not currently have the required technical integration, store pickup is not available. Products are shipped through our contracted cargo companies.

Questions About Products

Are the stock levels of the products for sale up to date?

The stock quantities displayed on our website are integrated with our warehouses, all of our stores, and all of our sales channels. All products shown as in stock are physically available in our warehouses. Products that are out of stock cannot be sourced. You can click the "Notify Me When Back in Stock" button to receive stock updates.

What is the warranty period for the products sold?

Our products have a 6-month warranty period. You need to contact us through our call center. Our customer representative will inform you about the process and provide a return shipping code. To start the process, please describe the issue, complete the required fields on the invoice, and hand the product over to Aras Kargo using the return code provided. Once the product reaches us, the inspection period is 21 business days. Our customer representatives will contact you when the process is completed. Products that have exceeded the 6-month warranty period cannot be accepted for inspection.

Are the products sold original?

All products offered to our customers are original and are shipped with an invoice. All of our products are covered by a 6-month warranty. For more detailed information, please contact our call center.

Is the product information accurate?

All information provided in the product descriptions is accurate. You may use our descriptions as a reference when making your selection.

How can I choose the right size?

You can use the model measurements or the size chart shown in the product details. If the description states "regular", you can choose your usual size; if it states "slim fit", you may prefer one size larger; and if it states "extra slim fit", you may prefer two sizes larger.

Can an out-of-stock product be sourced?

All stock available in our e-commerce warehouse and physical stores is displayed on our website. If a product is out of stock on our website, it is physically sold out in all of our warehouses. It is uncertain whether out-of-stock products will be restocked. You can click the "Notify Me When Back in Stock" button to receive stock updates.

Questions About Payment

How can I make a payment?

You can pay in full or in installments using any credit/debit card that is enabled for online transactions.

Which credit cards can be used and what installment options are available?

Interest-free installment options of 2, 3, and 6 installments are available for all bank credit cards.

Is cash on delivery available?

Unfortunately, cash on delivery is not available. Your orders are packed under camera surveillance and shipped to you. Credit/debit card payments on our website are processed through the “Iyzico secure payment system”. You can shop with confidence.

Can I pay by bank transfer/EFT?

Unfortunately, bank transfer/EFT is not available.

Can a corporate invoice be issued?

If you enter the tax office and tax number completely during checkout and you are an e-invoice taxpayer, we can issue an e-invoice.

Can I use my credit card reward points on your website?

Unfortunately, credit card reward points cannot be used on our website.

Delivery and Shipping

Where is my shipment?

You can track your shipment by going to "Account -> My Orders" and clicking the "Where Is My Shipment?" section at the bottom of the page. You can also use the "Where Is My Shipment?" link at the top of our desktop website or the “Where Is My Shipment?” tab in the mobile menu.

When will my order arrive?

Orders are normally shipped within 2–4 business days. Since this period may vary during campaign periods, you can find the most accurate information in the "Estimated Delivery Date" section on the product page of the item you purchased. Delivery time after shipment varies between 24–96 hours depending on your province and district.

What should I pay attention to during delivery?

Please make sure that the product packaging has not been opened, that any original security tapes on the package have not been removed, and that there are no tears or cuts in the packaging. If the cargo package shows any of these signs of damage, do not accept the delivery or ask the courier to prepare a damage report.

Will I have to pay any additional delivery fee?

No additional fees other than the amount shown and paid during checkout will be charged to our customers.

If I update my address after placing an order, will the delivery address of my order also be updated?

Changing your address in your account settings after placing an order does not change the delivery address of an existing order. For orders that have not yet been invoiced, you can request this change by calling our call center.

An incorrect or incomplete product was sent. What should I do?

Please contact our Call Center.

The courier could not reach me and my order was returned to the cargo branch. What should I do?

If the product cannot be delivered to the customer, the shipment may be returned to the cargo branch. Shipments returned to the branch may be sent back to our company within 3 business days. You should contact your cargo branch as soon as possible.

My shipment has been sent back to your company. What should I do?

Products returned by the cargo company without your request are accepted by us. Our customer service representatives will contact you regarding these products and arrange reshipment.

Can I change the cargo company?

Unfortunately, the cargo company cannot be changed.

Returns

What are the return conditions?

You may return a purchased product provided that it has not been used and has not lost its resale condition. The labels, logos, and other accessories of returned products must be undamaged. After our team inspects the product, your return may be rejected if damage is detected. If the product includes accessory/accessories such as a belt or buckle, these must also be returned. The return shipping cost is covered by our company. You must send the return through the cargo company that delivered your order (Aras Kargo). Products sent through other cargo companies will not be accepted. Once the return is approved, the product amount will be refunded within the legal period of 15 business days: to your credit card if you paid by credit card, or to the relevant bank account if you paid by bank transfer. This period begins when Exxe Selection receives the returned product.

How can I start the return process?

You can start the return process by submitting the form via the "Easy Return" button under "Account" -> "My Orders". You must hand the products over to an Aras Kargo representative within 7 days using the return code provided on the return screen. Please complete the required fields on the invoice and package the products securely to prevent damage during shipment.

What is the return address / How can I get a return code?

When you create a return through the Easy Return button on the "Account" -> "My Orders" page, a return code will be provided to you. Simply give this return code to the Aras Kargo representative; you will not need to provide the full address. Our full address is: Barış Mah. Defne Sk. No:34 Nilüfer / Bursa.

Which products cannot be returned?

Used/washed products, shoes and clothing tried outdoors, products with damaged labels or prints, products that have lost their resale condition, stained or soiled products, and underwear or similar personal-use products whose hygiene packaging has been opened cannot be returned.

How can I cancel a return request I previously opened for my order?

You can cancel your return request through our call center.

How can I add an additional return request to an order for which I previously submitted a partial return request?

For an order where you have already started the return process, any additional returns or changes can be handled through our call center.

When will my refund be credited to my account?

Once products returned in accordance with the return conditions reach us, the purchase amount will be refunded to the card used for payment within 1–14 business days. You can check the status of your return via "Account" -> "My Orders" on our website. Once your return is completed, we will notify you by SMS and e-mail.

Do I have to pay the return shipping cost?

Under the Distance Sales Agreement, return shipments made using the shipping code we provide and our contracted cargo company are covered by us.

When will my return be approved?

Once your product, returned in accordance with the return conditions, reaches us, your return will be approved within 1–3 business days.

Can I exchange a product?

According to our company procedure, products for which an invoice has already been issued cannot be exchanged. You may return the product free of charge and place a new order. If your order is still being prepared, you can contact our call center to request the desired change.

Why is my refund credited in installments?

Once your return is approved, we refund the invoiced amount of the returned product(s) to your bank. Depending on your bank, purchases made in installments may also be refunded to your card in installments. Please contact your bank for further information.

I lost my invoice. How can I make a return?

If you contact our Call Center and submit a request, your invoice will be sent to your registered e-mail address.

I lost my return shipping code. What can I do?

You can access your return code by clicking the "Check Return Request" button on the "Account" -> "My Orders" page, or find the return code in the e-mail we sent you. If you still cannot find your return code, please contact our call center for assistance.

My return period has expired. Can I still return the products?

Under the Distance Sales Agreement, the return period is 14 days from the date you receive the product. You must create a return request and ship the product back to us within this period.

Can I return products through your physical stores?

Unfortunately, this is not possible because we do not have the required technical integration. Products can only be returned to us free of charge through our contracted cargo company using the return code we provide.

The product is damaged or defective. What should I do?

Please contact our Call Center.

A product I am using has developed a fault. How can I start the warranty process?

All of our products are covered by a 6-month warranty. You need to contact us through our call center. Our customer representative will inform you about the process and provide a return shipping code. To start the process, please describe the issue, complete the required fields on the invoice, and hand the product over to Aras Kargo using the return code provided. Once the product reaches us, the inspection period is 21 business days. Our customer representatives will contact you when the process is completed. Products that have exceeded the 6-month warranty period cannot be accepted for inspection.

Can I exchange a product received as a gift for a gift voucher?

This cannot be done because the system does not support this process.

Can I return an order placed without creating an account?

Enter the e-mail address you used during checkout in the e-mail field under the "Log In" menu. Then follow the steps under "Forgot My Password" to obtain a password. After logging in with your e-mail address and password, you can process your return using the "Easy Return" button under "Account" -> "My Orders". For detailed information about these processes, please review the relevant question headings.

How can I track my return shipment?

When returning your products, provide the return code you received to the cargo representative. Once the representative issues the shipping receipt, you can track the shipment using the tracking number on the receipt. Even if you do not keep a record of this receipt, the product will still reach us and we will notify you once the process is completed.

Discounts, Coupons and Campaigns

I returned a product purchased with a coupon. Can I use my coupon again?

Unfortunately, the coupons we provide are single-use and used coupons cannot be reinstated. If you returned the product due to an error on our part, you can contact our call center for assistance.

I returned a product purchased during a campaign. Can I benefit from the discount again?

Unfortunately, campaigns are offered for limited periods and discounts cannot be applied retroactively. If you returned the product due to an error on our part, you can contact our call center for assistance.

I returned an incorrect/defective product. Can I use the coupon and discounts I previously used again?

If you returned the product due to an error on our part, you can contact our call center for assistance.

How can I view/use my active coupons?

You can view your coupons on the "Account -> My Coupons" page.

Can I benefit from discounts I missed?

Campaigns cannot be applied retroactively. To catch new campaigns, you can follow our website and download our mobile application.

Are campaign dates fixed?

Campaigns do not have fixed dates or times. You can follow our website and stores and add products you like to your favorites.

How can I use my coupons?

Copy the coupon code from the "Account -> My Coupons" tab and paste it into the relevant field during checkout.

How can I stay informed about campaigns?

You can download our mobile applications to receive instant updates about campaigns. You can also follow our social media accounts and, if you give permission, receive campaign information via SMS and e-mail.

My Account / Membership

I returned a product purchased with a coupon. Can I use my coupon again?

Unfortunately, the coupons we provide are single-use and used coupons cannot be reinstated. If you returned the product due to an error on our part, you can contact our call center for assistance.

I returned a product purchased during a campaign. Can I benefit from the discount again?

Unfortunately, campaigns are offered for limited periods and discounts cannot be applied retroactively. If you returned the product due to an error on our part, you can contact our call center for assistance.

I returned an incorrect/defective product. Can I use the coupon and discounts I previously used again?

If you returned the product due to an error on our part, you can contact our call center for assistance.

How can I view/use my active coupons?

You can view your coupons on the "Account" -> "My Coupons" page.

Can I benefit from discounts I missed?

Campaigns cannot be applied retroactively. To catch new campaigns, you can follow our website and download our mobile application.

Are campaign dates fixed?

Campaigns do not have fixed dates or times. You can follow our website and stores and add products you like to your favorites.

How can I use my coupons?

Copy the coupon code from the "Account" -> "My Coupons" tab and paste it into the relevant field during checkout.

How can I stay informed about campaigns?

You can download our mobile applications to receive instant updates about campaigns. You can also follow our social media accounts and, if you give permission, receive campaign information via SMS and e-mail.

What are your social media accounts?

Facebook - Instagram - LinkedIn

Privacy and Security

What is your privacy policy?

You can access our text regarding the Turkish Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 here.

Is payment on your website secure?

All credit card transactions and approvals take place online through “3D Secure” directly between you and your bank, not through us. Information such as your credit card number, security code, and password is not stored by our website. Built on the principles of secure shopping and protection of personal information, our website uses advanced communication protocols, including SSL technology and 3D Secure.

How will the products be delivered to me?

Orders packed under camera surveillance are delivered to your door by our contracted cargo companies in shipping bags or boxes carrying our brand. Products are shipped in fully sealed packaging with the invoice included inside.

Will the products I purchased or the invoice be visible from outside the package?

Products are shipped in fully sealed packages bearing the Exxe Selection logo, and the invoice is placed inside the shipping package.

Do you store my credit card information?

Since the “Iyzico secure payment system” is used, your credit card information is NOT STORED BY US.

Transaction Guide

How can I become a member?

Click "Log In" -> "Sign Up" in the upper-right section of the website and enter your active e-mail address and password to complete registration. You can also sign in using Facebook or Google.

How can I update my membership information?

Go to "My Personal Information" under the "Account" menu, enter the changes you want to make in the appropriate fields, and click the update button. Changes made here do not affect information on an order that has already been placed.

How can I change my address information?

Go to "My Address Information" under the "Account" menu and select "Change" to update your address details. Changes made here do not affect information on an order that has already been placed.

How can I place an order?

After becoming a member of our shopping website, add the product you want to purchase using the ‘ADD TO CART’ button, click ‘GO TO CART’ to proceed to the purchase section, and then enter your billing, payment, and delivery information to complete your order.

How can I track my order?

You can check the status of your order under "Account -> My Orders" and track the shipment stages in the cargo tracking section.

How can I access my orders and invoices?

You can access all your orders under "Account -> My Orders". Your invoice can be found inside the product package. If you lose your invoice, you can contact our call center for assistance.

Where can I access my favorite products?

You can view the products you have added to your favorites under the "My Favorites" menu.

How can I view/use my active coupons?

You can view your coupon code under the "Account" -> "My Coupons" tab, copy it, and paste it into the relevant field during checkout.

How can I change my notification and SMS settings?

You can manage the relevant settings under the "Account -> My Personal Information" tab.

I forgot my password. How can I log in?

If you have forgotten your password, you can log in by resetting it. On the ‘Member Login’ page, click ‘Forgot My Password’. Enter the e-mail address associated with your membership and click ‘Send’. A link will be sent to the relevant e-mail address. Click the link to create a new password. If you do not receive the link, please check your spam folder. You can also change your password at any time under ‘My Account > Change Password’.

How can I change my password?

You can change it under the "Account" -> "Change Password" tab.

How can I use my coupons?

Copy the coupon code from the "Account -> My Coupons" tab and paste it into the relevant field during checkout.

Can I access exxeselection.com on mobile devices?

Our mobile application is available on Android Market and the Apple Store. You can access our website through your mobile browser or by downloading our mobile application. With our mobile application, you can be instantly informed about campaigns and discounts.

Contact

Contact Channels

E-mail: [email protected]

WhatsApp Support Line: +90 534 442 01 17

Call Center Phone: 444 30 79

Address: Barış Mah. Defne Sk. No: 34 Nilüfer/BURSA